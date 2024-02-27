Horoscope Today, February 27: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – 4 of wands - Today is all about fun and happiness. Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Today you can apply for new job or start a new project.

Angel Massage – New beginnings

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

ARIES

Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest and also reconsider your decisions.

Angel Massage – You need some healing  

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

Taurus

Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. People will manipulate you or don’t make any decision on behalf of one-sided story. 

Angel Massage – Self courage is the need of the hour

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Gemini

Tarot Card - 8 of cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family.

Angel Massage – Spread love ,light and smile in peoples life.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

Cancer

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Health wise avoid overwork.

Angel Massage – Listen to your gut feelings

Lucky Color – Grey

Lucky Number 2

Leo

Tarot Card- Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be grateful to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in hands.

Angel Massage – Express your self

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

Virgo

Tarot Card – The empress - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all the directions. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all

Angel Massage – follow your passion.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

Libra

Tarot Card- knight of swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance . Couple avoid discussion which will lead to argument. You may lose some money. Healthwise control your temper

Angel Massage – Make the best choice  

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

SCORPIO

Tarot Card - 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain.

Angel Massage – Discover your courage   

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 4

Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Healthwise take some rest

Angel Massage – Set your goals    

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2

Tarot Card – Page of Wands-  Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your pressure

Angel Massage – Need more clarity in life

Lucky Color  – White

Lucky Number – 8

Tarot Card - The Emperor  You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decisions. Avoid taking decision without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in the leg.

Angel Massage – Take a leap of faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire. 

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

{Radio Jockey in 92,7 big fm},Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

