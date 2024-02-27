Horoscope Today, February 27: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 4 of wands - Today is all about fun and happiness. Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Today you can apply for new job or start a new project.
Angel Massage – New beginnings
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest and also reconsider your decisions.
Angel Massage – You need some healing
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. People will manipulate you or don’t make any decision on behalf of one-sided story.
Angel Massage – Self courage is the need of the hour
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card - 8 of cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family.
Angel Massage – Spread love ,light and smile in peoples life.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Health wise avoid overwork.
Angel Massage – Listen to your gut feelings
Lucky Color – Grey
Lucky Number 2
Tarot Card- Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be grateful to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in hands.
Angel Massage – Express your self
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The empress - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all the directions. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all
Angel Massage – follow your passion.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card- knight of swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance . Couple avoid discussion which will lead to argument. You may lose some money. Healthwise control your temper
Angel Massage – Make the best choice
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card - 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain.
Angel Massage – Discover your courage
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number - 4
Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles – Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Healthwise take some rest
Angel Massage – Set your goals
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands- Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your pressure
Angel Massage – Need more clarity in life
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card - The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decisions. Avoid taking decision without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in the leg.
Angel Massage – Take a leap of faith
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love Rj Aaliya
{Radio Jockey in 92,7 big fm},Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.