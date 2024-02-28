Horoscope Today, February 28: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 2 of Pentacles – Today you will need a lot of patience as you may go through certain difficult and uncomfortable situations but remember these things will make you strong. You will be a little restless at the end of the day but don’t panic eat and sleep well. Let go of things and the past. Don't invest anywhere. Manage your finances.
Angel Message – Connect with yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The Fool – Well just go with the flow. Let things happen or let people say whatever they want to but remember to do your things with dedication. Time for you to take the leap of faith. New work, new opportunities, and new beginnings are on the cards. Financial gain is also a great way to bring new people to life.
Angel Message – carefree and enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 2 of Wands –You will get good news today. Good time to expand your business or change your job. Travel or work abroad is on the cards. Great day to buy new things, especially electronic products. Buy something new today anything you like. Clean your desk or home and let new energy come in.
Angel Message – plan your future
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Hermit – Take some rest. Don’t make any major decisions today or rework your decision. You may face a little hard time so have patience. Reconsider your past decision always remember you can change and choose anything you like just need to know what you want or what you ask. Remember universe is listening so be careful what you wish for.
Angel Message – Release your fears.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Temperance – Good day for money, you may receive pending dues. You will be emotionally balanced today. Success is on the cards. Spend some time amidst nature. New people will come into your life. Great day to bring new people into life. Great day to apply for jobs or tenders.
Angel Message – Claim the power within
Lucky Color – White and Blue
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card- The Magician – You will be very stable today emotionally as well as financially. Promotion is on the cards. Good time to invest. Relationships need attention and love. Work needs attention and something new especially in the work front is coming your way. Pay homage to your ancestors today.
Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.
Lucky Color –Yellow and orange
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Empress – Enjoy your day. Eat your favorite food. People will come and share their secrets with you, so, be a good listener. Enjoy every moment today. Today is a great day for you to plan your day wisely. Couples who are planning to extend their family will get good news so best wishes.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card- The Fool – New beginnings are on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have success in your job. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings. A trustworthy friend will help you a lot. Great day to start a new relationship and also let go of the past.
Angel Message – Be more generous today.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card-2 of Swords – Don’t let your emotions override you. Reconsider your thoughts or decisions. Avoid too many opinions. Let go past. Don’t doubt yourself. Remember you can solve each and every problem of your life just need to change your point of view.
Angel Message – Wait and be patient.
Lucky Color –Blue
Lucky Number - 1
Tarot Card- The Sun – Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. A child / your child will bring happiness to your life. Promotion is on the cards. Things will be on your side related to tender or any new work. Best time or day to buy new things. Past iinvestments will bring prosperity.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow and Red
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – King Of Pentacles – Good day for handling finances. Good time to make some decisions. Take control of your life. Don’t take too many suggestions. New people will show up in life. If you are planning to buy a plot of land then this is the best time to do it.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card- Wheel of Fortune – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest in your future New people will come into your life. But remember it's also a karma card so whatever you do today you will generate karma as well so be careful and mind full.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love Rj Aaliya
{Radio Jockey in 92,7 big fm},Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.