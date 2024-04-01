Horoscope Today, April 1: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – King Of Wands – Time for you to plan your coming days as something big is coming your way. Your creativity will bring abundance to your life so use it . Time for creations so put forward your hard work and create whatever you want. Financial good day. Travel is on the card
Angel Message – Cultivate the attitude of gratitude.
Lucky Color – Green.
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Kinght of Wands – Control your temper . Put effort anything you do today . Let go certain things which is not contributing in your life. Prayer to your ancestors for blessings. Long pending work will complete today. Time to do investment.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Strength – all you need to understand about your strength and work accordingly. Don’t be a part of any argument . Use you logic in every situation. Don’t force connection today. Today will be little tough for you but stay calm and focus. Emotionally will be drained out. Clear all your pending works.
Angel Message – Spread Love
Lucky Color – Pink and green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 7 Of Pentacles – Have faith in the universe ,I know things are not going according to your plan but trust the process. Long pending things will resolved . Great time for investment.. Eat what you love today. People will show their true color. Be clear with your communication.
Angel Message – spent some time in nature
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – Queen Of pentacles – Energy is very positive so move forward for good reason. Long pending issues will resolved. Good news is on the card. Promotions will take place in work. Financial gain. Donate something to needy people.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- 6 Of wands – Victory is on the cards. Travel is there for you. Success in any work you do. Happniness is all it way. Enjoy the moment. Buy something for your home . Clean up your house and discard old stuff.
Angel Message – Be happy
Lucky Color –Green
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 5 Of SWORDS – Avoids fight. Stay away from manipulative people or don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur best way to deal them positively. Emotionl trubulance but stay calm or listen ro some good music
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Someone may break your heart. Express yourself nicely so that there will be no issues. Don’t give any loan or money today. Today will face little bit of tough time.
Angel Message – Live in the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card- King of wands – Time to enjoy your time. Today is a good day to take important decisions. Emotionally you are very balanced today. Give more focused to your life.
Angel Message – Be grounded
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number - 1
Tarot Card- The Hermit– stay calm and grounded. Take rest. Don’t take any decision today. Reconsider any important decision. Money flow is little stagnant today but don’t worry
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color –White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 9 of Cups–Enjoy your favorite food. Stay calm and enjoy the moment.Something soon will reveal so ready for the show
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color –Orange
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Nine Of words- Trust yourself and other people as well. Don’t worry about future. Great time to establish yoursed
Angel Message – work on yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love Rj Aaliya
Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555