Horoscope Today, April 17: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time

Tarot card – The Devil  – Today you will face many distractions but believe in your gut feelings. People will disappoint you its ok they always do so lower your expectations. Take some time to work on yourself. NO say yes to any new work ,avoid buying new things.  

Angel Message – Let go things   

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

ARIES

Tarot Card – Queen  of swords –Today you need to take some decision on behalf of others. Embrace the truth and move on. Void fights and arguments. You will be overburden with work and responsibility .Take some time out. Financial misbalance .

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3

Taurus

Tarot Card – Page of Swords – Darling you will be restless today so the moment you go through such emotions just tell yourself come down I bring back my energy to myself. Don’t take any major decisions. Avoid shopping or buying anything new today.

Angel Message – give some time to yourself.

Lucky Color – White


Lucky Number – 2

Gemini

Tarot Card – 10 OF Pentacles –Today will be very lucky and prove to be amazing for you. Offers your love and gratitude to your ancestors. Plan your dream. Applu for that job or that university. Dream big today. Focus on new things. Feed something to street dogs or animals.

Angel Message – Be happy

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Cancer

Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Today new job or work will come your way. People who are in fashion, marine industry will get good news. Financial abundance. Luck will be in your side.

 Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 3

Leo

Tarot Card- 8 of Wands – Today will be very rewarding .Move forward in life to achieve new thing. New and fruitful connections. More work and opportunity will knock your door, grab them all. New relationships will show up. Invest your money . Financial abundance.

Angel Message – Take a leap of Faith

Lucky Color –Green
Lucky Number – 2

Virgo

Tarot Card – Knight Of Wands – Today focus on yourself. Don’t get angry on silly issues. Don’t take decision in hurry, even if you get a chance to take decision be neutral. Hard work will be rewarding.

Angel Message – Be humble   

Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 5

Libra

Tarot Card- The Sun  – Today success is on your side. You will get good news from different directions. Travel is on the card. Couple can plan family or expect a good news. New relationship IS on the card. Children will bring glory to the family. Financial abundance. 

Angel Message – Let go things.

Lucky Color – Brown       
Lucky Number – 7

Scorpio

Tarot Card- 2 of Cups Time to enjoy some good company. Team work or partnership in work will bring success. Time to celebrate or spent some time with near and dear one. Enjoy the moments. New work or opportunity will show up. Good time start a romantic relationship for single.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Red    
Lucky Number - 3

Sagittarius

Tarot Card- 8 of Cups   – I know you are little upset with everything around you specially your work but trust me its just a phase it will over soon. You need some break from daily drama and trauma. Avoid   and non contributing people from your life. Let go things and spread smile. 

Angel Message – Have faith

Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 9

Capricorn

Tarot Card – Ace Of Wands – Time for you to enjoy your hard work. Rewards are on its way. Promotions are on the cards. Time for you take action and some major decisions of your life. Time start or plan for new work and business.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

Aquarius

Tarot Card- AcE OF CUPS   Control your temper . Focus on your work . Beware of office politics. Resolve past issues and complete your all payments.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2  

Pisces

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 17th April . You can reach me at – 6000652920

Follow me at Mediumofmiracle555 @insta

RJ Aaliya