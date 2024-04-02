Horoscope Today, April 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Fool - Time for you to trust the divine timing. You are on a verge of an exciting, unexpected new adventure. Your new adventure will bring you along a path which may require you to make a leap of faith but you will grow as a result of this new experience. Good time to travel. Time to go for that new job or start your own business that you’ve been dreaming of. Relationship needs time and attentions.
Angel Message – New beginnings
Lucky Color –yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles - Today is all about success, independence, confidence, freedom, security and stability. Abundance, prosperity and wealth gained through hard work, self-discipline and control and self-reliance. It signifies that you have worked very hard to create the success and status you are experiencing and now is the time to enjoy it. So indulge yourself, pamper yourself and enjoy the luxury and contentment your accomplishments bring you. Happiness and love in relationship. Good day to property or land.
Angel Message – you need some healing
Lucky Color – green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – King Of Swords - Today focus on your routine and self discipline. Today use your head, mind over matter and the head over the heart. Stick to you moral value and integrity .Legal matters will resolve. Need to make importance for others so be neutral while giving your view. Work environment will be challenging so let go few things.
Angel Message – self courage is the need of the hour
Lucky Color –yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- 10 of Cups –You will be very generous today .Pay attentions to your emotional needs. Try to help others .If you are in difficult situation help is coming its on its way. You will be in position to take decisions which wil beneficial in future. Focus on work and business ,new things will show up. In relationship your partner will be kind and generous towards each other. Great day to look for new job.
Angel Message – spread love ,light and smile in peoples life.
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 2 of pentacles -Today try to find or maintain the balance between various areas of your life. Today there will be ups and downs of life and indicates that you are resourceful, adaptable and flexible enough to get through them. However, it can be a warning that trying to juggle too many things at once and not prioritizing what is important can lead to failure and exhaustion. Today try to cut back on what is not necessary in order to maintain a balanced and happy life. Financially you need planning in life. Relationship needs some time.
Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings
Lucky Color –grey
Lucky Number 2
Tarot Card- Ace OF Cups - It’s a lucky day and help you too achieve your goal. New beginnings are on its way. Financial gain . Be great full to whatever you have .Health wise you may have pain in hands. People will be very receptive, kind and friendly to you. In relationship great time to meet new people apart from love interest, also current relationship will be full of love and contentment. Promotions is on the cards .
Angel Message – Express your self
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – Four Of Cups. – Today you may miss some opportunity’ its ok need to go through certain situations to learn something new. Today you will be feeling bored or disillusioned with your life, you may be focusing on the negative or feeling like the grass is greener on the other side. You may feel like you have lost your passion and motivation for life.So the best way to take some rest . Relationship need some time with each other.
Angel Message – follow your passion.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card- Ten Of Swords – You might get betrayed so don’t believe anyone blindly. Don’t trust anyone blindly so before your get into any conclusion listen to both the sides. Dont invest or buy anything new. Old issues may arise again face them with compassions. Relationship need attention and try to understand each other.
Angel Message – make the best choice
Lucky Color –white
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card -The Devil – Don’t doubt yourself .Focus on your inner strength .You might feel restricted or trapped today. Remember you are in control of your own destiny and are not bound by anything other than your own attitudes and behavior. Don’t give up and don’t give away your power. You don’t have to tolerate negativity, criticism, manipulation or abuse from anyone. There are always options and there is always something positive you can do to improve your situation no matter how hopeless things may seem on the surface. In relationship don’t bring the emotion of doubt.
Angel Message – Discover your courage
Lucky Color –white
Lucky Number - 4
Tarot Card-3 of Pentacles – Today its about focusing on hard work, determination, dedication and commitment so whatever you are doing at the moment, you are likely to be giving it 100%.You have worked hard to overcome your challenges and the effort you have put in should be paying off. If you are committed to the relationship and are putting the effort in to it to make things work. If you have been having issues in the relationship, it can be a sign that you may seek the help of a someone to overcome it.
Angel Message – Set your goals
Lucky Color – blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The World - New opportunity are on its way. Travel is on the cards. If you are planning for new business this is the great time . Job will bring good news. People will follow your ideas. Relationships will be happy and full of love and . YOU will be successful and the opportunities available to you at the moment are endless. Celebrate your accomplishments
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card- 7 Of Swords - Hey be careful today ,people may manipulate you. Avoid fights and argument. You may feel like escaping from the situation but this will make thing worse so face it and solve it. In work don’t share your ideas. Need to balance personal and work life.
Angel Message – Take a leap of faith
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love Rj Aaliya
Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555