Horoscope Today, August 14: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Bureau
Tarot card – 8 of Pentacles - Today is a day when you need to wait for everything, things will be delay. Good day to invest. Don’t give money to anyone. Say no as and when required. Plan your day otherwise there will be delay and overwork. Don’t apply for a new job or start any new business.
Angel Massage – stay calm
Lucky Color –white
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Knight of Wands – Avoid Misunderstanding. Communicate properly and clearly in work and personal life. Control your temper. Avoid fights and travel. Don't judge people let them explain them. Move on and let the past go.
Angel Massage – Ask for help from others.
Lucky Color –white
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 10 of Cups - Success in every sector of life. People will praise and you will be centre of attraction. Good news. Family will bring good news or have a family get together. Great day to buy new things. Invest in gold.
Angel Massage – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color –Brown
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card - 5 of wands – You may face a situation which will be against you, try to control your temper and avoid that place. Clear with your communication. Avoid social gatherings and party. No travel on cards.
Angel Massage – Stay Calm
Lucky Color –Green
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 3 Of pentacles – Good day to but property. Listen to elder people. Take suggestions from others if required. Avoid travel. Spent some time with yourself.
Angel Massage – Time to take care of your health
Lucky Color –Yellow
Lucky Number –6
Tarot Card - Page of swords – Use your maturity to take decisions in life. Have fun but in a balanced manner. Don't lose your temper. Be receptive to changes.
Angel Massage – it's time to give pause and think don’t be a hurry .
Lucky Color –white
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card- Page of cups - New news or new beginnings are on the cards. Emotionally you will be very stable. Work will have good progress. Money flow is constant.
Angel Massage – Stay calm
Lucky Color – White and Yellow
Lucky Number – 2 and 8
Tarot Card - Queen cups – Tap your inner abilities and Knowledge. Trust your intuition. Enjoy the moment. Take care of your spending.
Angel Massage – Stay positive
Lucky Color –Red
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card - The Lovers – Great to build trust and love in a relationship. New relationships are on the cards. Financially stable. Don't overthink anything.
Angel Massage – Be the centre of divine love.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card - Death – Something long painful and stagnant phase of your life will end. New beginnings are on the cards. All your worries will end, be ready to embrace new things in life. Let go of your past.
Angel Massage – Ready to embrace change
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Death - Bad phase ends or is about to end. Some negativity will go out of your life. Let go your past. Change is sometimes difficult but the best way is to accept and move on.
Angel Massage – Next few months just be calm and grounded
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3, 5 and 9
Tarot Card - 9 Of Pentacles – Wish or Dream come true. Joyful day. Balance life enjoy each and every moment. Give some rest and have fun. Financially it’s a great day.
Angel Massage – Live the moment
Lucky Color – Blue and white
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, a clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 14th of August.