Horoscope Today, August 17: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – Page of Cups – Today invest more time in self improvement. Complete all your pending work. Financial investment will give good returns in future. New opportunity will come. Emotionally you will be in a happy state of mind.
Angel Message – Invest more time in spirituality .
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – The Hanged Man – Reconsider your decision. Invest more time in family and relationship. Professional life will be full of challenges but remember with your hard work and dedication you can overcome any obstacle. Financially you will get your old stuck money. Take care of your emotional state of mind.
Angel Message – Go with the flow
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Judgement – Today good news will come. Long pending issues will be resolved. Be clear with your communication. Offer your gratitude to ancestors and elders. Make things simple. Spread love
Angel Message – Harmony is the key to peace
Lucky Color - Red
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 7 of swords – Be careful with people they may hurt you. Don’t share everything with everyone. Be careful of manipulative people and situations. Don’t invest or give loans to anyone. Emotionally be calm.
Angel Message – Stay Calm
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – King Of Swords – You will be in a very good state of mind. People will seek suggestions from you. The middle part of the week you need to take some harsh decisions, take it, remember it, will be good for your future. Emotionally you will be stable. Financially this will be great week.
Angel Message – Do justice to everything and everyone.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card- 3 Of Cups – Celebrate with family and friends, spend more time with them. Things will be in your favor. Long distance people will show up. Work will bring more peace to you. Success is on the cards. Stay happy.
Angel Message – You purpose is to be happy
Lucky Color –Red and yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Sun – Today will be very great to you. You will be successful in everything you do. Relationships will be happy and harmonious. Financially it will be a great week. Couple may think of expanding their family or good news on its way. Be humble and stay happy.
Angel Message – Love has power to conquer anything
Lucky Color – Yellow and orange
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Queen Of Cups – Today you will be very happy and content. Don’t let anyone manipulate you, listen to your heart. Financially it’s a great week. Investment will be great for great returns. Stay happy and be great full about things.
Angel Message – Seek guidance from the universe
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card- Page of wands – Today you will get new offers in professional life. Travel is on the cards. New people will show up. Don’t spend too much on shopping. Emotionally you will be very stable and happy. Financially you may spend little much so control and save.
Angel Message – Embrace the truth
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number - 6
Tarot Card- 3 Of Wands – Today you get an opportunity to expand your business or job. Great time to travel. You will get success whatever you do. New people will show up in life. Financially you are very stable. Invest some where you will get great returns in future.
Angel Message – Donate something to someone.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Moon – Today things will be delayed. People will show their true colors which may hurt you so be careful. Don’t believe anyone blindly. Don’t hurt anyone . Avoid manipulative and negative people. Stay calm
Angel Message – Stay grounded
Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot card – 4 Of PENTACLE – Travel is on the cards. Financially you will be in great positions. Emotionally other people's behavior effects so be careful. Take decisions very carefully. Avoid arguments.
Angel Message – Do some mediation or read books
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, a clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 16th of August. You can reach me at - 6000652920