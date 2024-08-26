Horoscope Today, August 26: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – Death – Something very painful or situation that you are not comfortable is about to end. Be ready for some positive changes. Face your fears and let them go. Embrace your self.
Angel Message – Be ready for change
Lucky Color – Pink and white
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Page of CUPS– Be ready for some great changes in your personal and professional life. Emotionally you are very happy today. Financially you are abundant .Enjoy some good company.
Angel Message – Stay Calm
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 9 OF SWORDS – Get up and face the world. Move forward and enjoy the moment. Stop procrastination and,honour and love yourself.
Angel Message – Be Kind to yourself
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Ace of Cups – Control or balance your emotions today. Let go emotional baggage’s Time start fresh in stuck situation. Financially you will be at peace.
Angel Message – Utilized your strength wisely
Lucky Color – Green and white
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 7 of swords – Beware of fake people. Don’t share your ideas with anyone. Don’t be part of any gossip .Don’t give money as loan. Today take some time off
Angel Message – Trust your intuition
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card- 3 of Pentacles – Enjoy the moment. Financially you will be at peace or gain. Partnership business or team work will bring great results.
Angel Message – Be calm
Lucky Color –yellow
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 8 of swords – Accept the reality of life. Embrace the truth and control and manage your emotions. You are on self destruction mode so manage it.
Angel Message – Don’t trust anyone.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Queen of pentacles – Time for you to clean your unwanted emotional baggages. Financially you are at very good position today. Enjoy some time with loved one. Enjoy your favorite meal
Angel Message – Live in the moment
Lucky Color – Pink and blue
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card- Queen of Swords – New project is on the cards. This cards also indicates power and arrogance so control your arrogance. You are high on emotions. Respect everyone.
Angel Message – Love is your enerygy
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number - 9
Tarot Card- The Empress – Today is a great day for you. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Couple can plan their family or may get good news. Financially its great day. Good time to invest.
Angel Message – Spent some time nature
Lucky Color – red
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Hermit– Take a pause reconsider your decision.Time for you slow down yourself a little bit. Control your anger ,grief and anxiety .Spent some time alone. Don’t take any major decision.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – King of wands.– Relex and enjoy the moment. People may seek advice from you. Expect miracles in life. Be happy person today. Spent time with family
Angel Message – work on yourself.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 4
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love Rj Aaliya
Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555