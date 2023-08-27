Horoscope Today, August 27: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of swords – Stop or control the habit of overthinking. Don’t be hyper today. Don’t take any decision emotionally. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Let others do their job don’t try to overdo things. Plan your week ahead. Be ready for some surprises that will make you happy but handle them to gracefully.

Angel Message – Meditate and this phase will pass

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2