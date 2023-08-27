Horoscope Today, August 27: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – Ace of Cups – Take care of your emotions. Listen to your elders. Don’t take any decision emotionally. Stay calm. Don’t take any loan or give it to anyone. Emotional turmoil may lead to certain issues but remember this time shall pass.
Angel Message – connect yourself with nature
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – Knight of Cups – Today you are very active use your energy wisely. Invitation is on the cards. Learn to say no. Don’t take decisions in a hurry. Don’t buy anything new especially car. Clean up your space. Manage your finances. Eat something that you like today.
Angel Message – Meditation will bring peace
Lucky Color – red
Lucky Number – 1
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card – The magician – Today tap into your inner qualities to enjoy the outcome of the situation. Listen to yourself. Be careful what you wish today, as everything will manifest. Be careful what you wish for everything has its two sides. A new opportunity will show up.
Angel Message – Trust your self
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card – 5 of Cups– Let your past go and also emotions of anger and fear. Move forward in life. Don’t regret anything, every things that happened to us in the past or will happen to us in the future is part of this life embrace it and live this moment. Remember suffering is a choice so choose wisely.
Angel Message – Spend some time in nature
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 3
LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Tarot Card – 8 of swords – Stop or control the habit of overthinking. Don’t be hyper today. Don’t take any decision emotionally. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Let others do their job don’t try to overdo things. Plan your week ahead. Be ready for some surprises that will make you happy but handle them to gracefully.
Angel Message – Meditate and this phase will pass
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- 6 of Pentacles – Donate something to some. Invest will give you a good return. Some one may give you a gift or you will be rewarded soon. Don’t take any loans today. Plan your week ahead. Great day to buy something for others.
Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.
Lucky Color –White
Lucky Number – 7
LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – 6 of wands – Today is your day. Travel is on the cards. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Victory and success is your friend today. Plan your dreams and make them happen. Great day to buy new things or a car.
Angel Message – Enjoy every moment
Lucky Color – Yellow and orange
Lucky Number – 3
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card -Death – Something will come to an end today something related to your life. Control your temper. Say Sorry, it will heal everything. Let's resolve everything which happened in the past.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Yellow.
Lucky Number – 4
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- King Of swords– You are a very efficient person, use it wisely. Control your temper today. Be kind to everyone. Don’t take any decisions in a hurry. Manage your finances.
Angel Message – Be grateful to whatever you have
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number - 3
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card- King of Pentacles – Today is a great day for a business deal. Financially you will be stable. Plan your travel. Buy new things . More opportunities will come. Clean your space.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 3
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – Strength – Today with your love, strength, and willpower you can manage anything in life. Great day for investment. Stay calm and if required control your temper.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 9
PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card – The Lovers– Best card of the day. Its great day today enjoy every moment. Spread love. A new relationship is on the cards.
Angel Message – Enjoy every moment
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Hey lovely souls, that is all for today.