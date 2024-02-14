Horoscope Today, February 14: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Today is Sarawati Puja offer white sweets or kheer to Ma ,offer yellow and white flower also donate something in yellow to needy like banana ,laddu ,Moong Dal etc.

Sarawati Puja

Tarot card – 8 of Pentacles  - Today is day where need to wait for everything, things will be delay .Good day to invest .Dont give money to anyone. Say no as and when required.Avoid go to your relatives house. Clen your space. Drink lots of water.

Angel Massage – stay calm

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 1

ARIES

Tarot Card – knight of Wands    –   Plan your day . Please avoid sudden plans. Avoid Misunderstanding .Communicate properly and clearly in work and personal life. Control your temper. Avoid travel long distance. Check electrical appliances . donate something to someone.

Angel Massage – Ask for help from others.

Lucky Color –white
Lucky Number – 2

Taurus

Tarot Card – 10 of Cups   - Success in every sector of life. People will praise and you will be centre of attraction. Good news. Family will bring good news or have family get together. Plans your future or apply for any job or can make new business plans. Friends will come over and spent some time with them.

Angel Massage – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –Brown  
Lucky Number – 4

Gemini

Tarot Card- 5 of wands  – You may face situation which will be against you ,try to control your temper and avoid that place. Clear with your communication. Avoid social gatherings and party. No travel on cards.

Angel Massage – Stay Calm

Lucky Color –Green  
Lucky Number – 4

Cancer

Tarot Card – 3 Of pentacles  – Good day to buy property. Listen to elder people .Take suggestion from others if required. Avoid travel. Spent some time with yourself.Clen your desk and cupboard. Call old frinds.

Angel Massage – Time to take care of your health

Lucky Color –Yellow
Lucky Number –6

Leo

Tarot Card- Page  of swords  – Use your maturity to take decision in life. Have fun but in balance manner.Dont loose your temper. Be receptive with changes .

Angel Massage – its time to give pause and think don’t be at hurry  .

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 5

Virgo

Tarot Card- Page of cups - New news or new beginnings is on the cards. Emotionally you will be very stable. Work will have good progress. Money flow is constant.

Angel Massage – Stay calm  

Lucky Color – white  and Yellow
Lucky Number – 2 and 8

Libra

Tarot Card- Queen cups    – Tap you inner abilities and Knowledge .Trust your intuition .Enjoy the moment .Take care of your spending.

Angel Massage – Stay positive

Lucky Color –Red 

Lucky Number – 3

SCORPIO

Tarot Card- The Lovers–  Great to build trust and love in relationship. New  relationships on the cards. Financially stable. Dont overthink anything.

Angel Massage – Be the centre of divine love.

Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3,

SAGITTARIUS

Tarot Card- Death  – Something long painful and stagnant phase of your life will end. New Begging’s is on the cards. All your worries will end, be ready to embrace new things in life.Let go your past.

Angel Massage – Ready to embrace change

Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 9

Capricorn

Tarot Card – The Death    - Bad phase is end or about to end. Some negativity will go out from your life. LET GO YOUR PAST .Change is sometimes difficult but best way is to accept and move on .

Angel Massage – Next few months just be calm and grounded   

Lucky Color  – White

Lucky Number – 3,5 and 9.

AQUARIUS

Tarot Card- 9 Of Pentacles     Wish or Dream come true .Joyful day  .Balance life enjoy each and every moment .Give some rest and have fun. Financially it’s a great day.

Angel Massage – Live the moment

Lucky Color – Blue an d white        
Lucky Number – 1

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire. 

Lots of love Rj Aaliya  6000652920

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

