Horoscope Today, July 12: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – 2 of Swords – Today you will be emotionally a little unstable. Other people will try to confuse you; just listen to your inner voice. Avoid overthinking. Stay calm. Don't take any major decisions.
Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Today, avoid fights in any relationship. Don’t start anything new. Projects or work will be delayed but will proceed. Heartbreak is on the cards. Low self-esteem. Plan your finances.
Angel Message – Connect with your inner child.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 5 of Pentacles – Today things will be delayed. Someone very close to you will disappoint you. Financially, you will be losing some money so avoid investments and loans. Release all your anger. People will manipulate you.
Angel Message – Clean your space.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Magician – Time to celebrate - personally or professionally. Good news is on its way. Children will bring happiness to your life. Good day for students to think about the future. Today, whatever you do you will get victory. Be grateful to the universe.
Angel Message – Try to connect with people with more love.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – 2 of Pentacles – Today you will be very busy and the day will be very hectic. Don’t let your emotions override you. Financially, you will spend and earn equally. Sudden travel is on the cards.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles – Time for celebration. Victory is on the cards. Teamwork will bring success and prosperity. Happiness is on its way. Enjoy the moment. Seek blessings from your ancestors.
Angel Message – Be happy and celebrate.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 5 of Swords – Emotionally you will be very disturbed so try some deep breathing exercises. Avoids fights. Stay away from manipulative people and don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur; the best way to deal with them is positively.
Angel Message – Set yourself free from all doubts about yourself.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Happy day to you. New things or events will take place. New beginnings or new work is on the cards. You will receive money today. Long pending issues will be resolved.
Angel Message – Heal yourself.
Lucky Color – Violet
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Today you will get many choices so choose wisely. Time to enjoy some new job or work in your life. Don’t let anyone manipulate you or mislead you; listen to your inner voice.
Angel Message – Harmony with your thoughts will bring happiness.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Queen of Pentacles – Great day to buy new property. New people or situations will bring happiness to your life. Time for some celebration. Marriage may be fixed or time for new proposals. Today is a lucky day for you. Lady luck is in your favour.
Angel Message – Use your inner strength to achieve your goal.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Finally long pending issue, painful situation or bad phase is about to over, or its already over. Ready to embrace new and positive change in life. Listen to your parents or seek their blessing or support in your work or personal life. Financially you will be stable but take care of your savings.
Angel Message – Embrace the good things.
Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – King of Wands – Good news is on its way. Time to show your inner strength and achieve your goals. You will get your long pending dues. Recognition awards or achievements are on the cards.
Angel Message – Use your wisdom to be at ease.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 9
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant, and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for June 21. You can reach me at - 6000652920.