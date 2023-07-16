Horoscope Today, July 16: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – The Fool - Growth is on the cards. New beginning Positive results for the projects or work. You can do investment. Single people will get love or marriage proposals and people who are in a relationship will have harmony in it. Health-wise it’s a great day.
Angel Message – You will get ample of options in all sectors of life whichever you will choose you will get success.
Lucky Color –Pink
Lucky Number – 1
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – The Devil - Be careful. Don’t trust anyone blindly. You will get many options today but don’t choose anything just wait for today and take some time. People in a relationship may face hardship. Health wise you may feel a little weak and face back pain so drink lots of water, check your sitting posture and eat light food.
Angel Massage – Your intuition is very strong use it.
Lucky Color –yellow
Lucky Number – 3
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card – Ace of Swords - New ideas will bring prosperity in life and work. Expect new beginnings in your professional and personal life. If you are waiting for yes or positive results from an interview /job/business then the answer is yes. You will get justice in the sector you deserve. Health-wise you may have pain in your hand or a headache but you will be fine by evening.
Angel Massage – Engage yourself in artistic activity.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 4
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card- The Hermit – Take a pause today or rest today you are overworked physically and emotionally. Not a good day to take any decision. Isolate yourself and spend some time in nature. Listen to your elders. Health wise you may feel low but with proper diet and rest you will be fine.
Angel Massage – Don’t worry relax, Meditate, release and trust the universe.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Tarot Card – The Sun - Good news is on the cards in all the sectors. Use your confidence to achieve success. Good physical and mental health. Trust your abilities.
Angel Massage – The direction of your life will change, good change embrace it.
Lucky Color –Orange and yellow
Lucky Numbers – 1, and 3
VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- The lover - Love will bring joy and glory to you. If you are waiting for someone to say yes to your love proposal then the answer is yes. Good to invest. Whatever work you do you will get positive results. Healthwise enjoy your life.
Angel Massage – Whatever you do you will get support from the universe.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 4
LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – Ace Of cups - New beginning in job and business. Peace with mind and body. Avoid arguments and investment. Listen to your gut feelings. Health wise drink lots of water.
Angel Massage – Time to decide to make a decision based on your heart's true desires.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card- The Chariot – Time for you to balance your personal and professional life. The journey is on the cards. Required self-control today. Move forward in life. Time to take care of your diet and lifestyle.
Angel Massage – Time to heal yourself. Take rest and spend some time in nature.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- 3 of wands – You are in a very strong financial position. Don’t give any loan or any amount of money to others. Focus on your goals. Health wise take care of your emotions.
Angel Massage – Engage yourself with creative work .
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number - 4
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card- Wheel of Fortune – Time to enjoy your luck. You will get new opportunities in life. Growth in all areas of life. Enjoy your health.
Angel Massage – Keep some flowers of any colour near you.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 7
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – You will be overworked. Don't take any emotional baggage. You may face challenges in life. Take a pause and restart yourself. Heath wise you have back pain and swelling in your hands.
Angel Massage – Take a rest and read your favourite book.
Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number – 8
PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card- Page of Swords– Don’t be aggressive. Show some love, care and empathy towards people and animals. Control your temper. Take risk but wisely. Health-wise thinking and anger lead to stress and anxiety.
Angel Massage – Do some meditation or spent time in nature.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Hey, lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.