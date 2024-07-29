Horoscope Today, July 29: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time

Tarot card – The magician –Great day to start a new project and new beginnings. Financially you are in a very good position. Luck will be in your favor.

Angel Message – enjoy the moment   

Lucky Color – Blue                                    
Lucky Number – 2

ARIES

Tarot Card – Knight of wands – Today you are very active use your energy wisely. Manage your temper.Dont be  part of any fight or arugument. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Meditation will bring peace

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 1

Taurus

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups Celebrate your victory or celebrate your life. Team work will bring success. Friends will bring happiness to your life.

Angel Message – trust your self   

Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 3

Gemini

Tarot Card – Page of wands– Enjoy the moments don’t worry about future. You are very talented use your talent. New beginnings are on cards. Money flow is great.

Angel Message – Spend some time to nurture yourself

Lucky Color – white    
Lucky Number – 5

Cancer

Tarot Card – 4 of Wands – Great news is on its way. Time to buy new property and good time to invest. Today is lucky day for you. New people or relationship will come to your life.

 Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 2

Leo

Tarot Card- 10 of Cups – Spent some time with family. Children in family will bring good news and glory. Happiness is on the cards. Great or lucky day to start new things. Whatever you do answer is yes.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –White
Lucky Number – 9

Virgo

Tarot Card – Knight of swords – Avoid long distance travel. Emotionally you will be little disturb . Stay away from fights and arguments. Check your spending

Angel Message – Stay calm   

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange
Lucky Number – 3

Libra

Tarot Card – 10 of pentacles  – what lovely card ,Today you will be financially abundant. Blessing from your ancestors will help you to achieve greater success. Harmony and love in family. You will be surrounded by good people.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –  Yellow.      
Lucky Number – 5

Scorpio

Tarot Card- 4 Of Pentacles– Your are a very efficient person use your efficient to do your job. Take care of your spending and savings. Avoid travels. 

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Orange    
Lucky Number - 3

Sagittarius

Tarot Card- Queen of cups – Time for you to sit and relax. Be humble with people,stay away from fights. Children will bring happiness to your life.  Take care of your spending.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 3

Capricorn

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles – Today plan your future well. Friends and trust worthy people will help you. Invest today some amount for your future. Listen to your elders.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

Aquarius

Tarot Card – 9 of pentacles - Best card of the day. Its great day today enjoy every moment. Spread love..New relationship is on the cards. Whatever you do you will get success.

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3  

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.   Follow me in insta gram @mediumofmiracles555

RJ Aaliya