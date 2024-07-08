Horoscope Today, July 8: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time

Tarot card – Page of swords – Time with enjoy some time with yourself. You are emotionally stable. New news or projects are on the cards. Express yourself well

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –  Green

Lucky Number – 4

ARIES

Tarot Card – Judgment –   Let go your past. Prayer to your ancestors for blessings. Long pending work will complete today. Time to do investment.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

Taurus

Tarot Card – 8 of  wands – Today will be little tough for you but stay calm and focus. Don’t be  a part of any argument. Avoid fight and conflict. Emotionally will be drained out.

Angel Message – Spread Love   

Lucky Color – Pink and green

Lucky Number – 2

Gemini

Tarot Card – 3 of cups – Time to celebrate personally or professionally. Good news o it way. Great day to invest. Eat what you love today

Angel Message – spent some time in nature

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

Cancer

Tarot Card – Knight of CUPS – Energy is very positive so move forward for good reason.Avood fight with partners. Victory is n the cards.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Leo

Tarot Card- 6 Of wands – Victory is on the cards. Travel is there for you. Success in any work you do. Happiness is all it way. Enjoy the moment

Angel Message – Be happy

Lucky Color –Green

Lucky Number – 8

Virgo

Tarot Card – 5 Of SWORDS – Avoids fight. Stay away from manipulative people or don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur best way to deal them positively. Emotionl trubulance but stay calm or listen ro some good music

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

Libra

Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Someone may break your heart. Express yourself nicely so that there will be no issues. Don’t give any loan or money today. Today will face little bit of tough time.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color –   White     

Lucky Number – 8

Scorpio

Tarot Card- King of wands –  Time to enjoy your time. Today is a good day to take important decisions. Emotionally you are very balanced today. Give more focused to your life.

Angel Message – Be grounded

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number - 1

Sagittarius

Tarot Card- The Hermit– stay calm and grounded. Take rest. Don’t take any decision today. Reconsider any important decision. Money flow is little stagnant today but don’t worry

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 1

Capricorn

Tarot Card – 9 of Cups–Enjoy your favorite food. Stay calm and  enjoy the moment.Something soon will reveal so ready for the show

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color –Orange

Lucky Number – 9

Aquarius

Tarot Card – Nine Of words- Trust yourself and other people as well. Don’t worry about future. Great time to establish yoursed

Angel Message – work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6  

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.  Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555

RJ Aaliya