Horoscope Today, June 10: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – Death – Old suffering will end and finally you ill move out from that. New things will show up. Good news from distance relative will make you happy. Financially it’s a great day.
Angel Message – embrace the truth
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Two of Pentacles– Don’t take any major decision today. Things will take longer time to complete. Financially you may face some issue. Don’t travel . Stay calm.
Angel Message – Be Humble
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Queen of Wands – Enjoy every moment today. You may need to take some major decisions. Financially its great week. Emotionally you will be balanced.
Angel Message – Trust yourself
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Some one will break your heart today or some one will hurt you so be careful. Don’t respond to any stangers. Avoids fights. Financially take care of your saveings
Angel Message – Release your pain.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – THE TOWER – Today something painful or some blockages will clear. You will get what you deserve. Along with that people will reveal their true color .Avoid old patterns which causes you pain. Financially don’t take or give money to anyone.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 37
Tarot Card – 10 Of CUPS – Today is amazing day for you . Spent some time with family. New people will show up. Good news will come its way. Financially its great day Emotionally you will be balanced.
Angel Message – Stay happy
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot card –9 of wands – Travel is on the cards. New opportunity will show up. Relocate yourself in work or plan to do something new . financially some will ask money from you. Emotinalyy you may feel little grumpy.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – Slow down you may feel emotionally very drained out. Past issue will create some problem solve them permanently. Let go people and past situations. Have trust on yourself.
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy
Lucky Color – Green and white
Lucky Number – 3 and 9
Tarot Card – The Emperor – You will feel very balanced today .People will take care help to solve issues in your life. Let your ego override you. Financially you will be stable. Emotionally you will be happy.
Angel Message – Live in the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card- King Of Cups – Balance is the key,. New things will show up. Work or business will bring glory to you. Emotionally you will be happy. NEW PEOPLE WILL SHOW UP.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color –Blue
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Kinght Of pentacles –Move forward. Complete all you job or work on time. You need some rest and sleep. Be humble with others. Time to face some karmic lessons . Emotionally you will be drained out.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 8 Of cups- Today you will feel emotionally disconnected. Take some rest . Recondiser your decision. People will hurt you so face it and let them go. Stay calm.
Angel Message – Do some meditation
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love Rj Aaliya
Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.