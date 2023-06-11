Horoscope Today, June 11: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Fool – Take the leap of faith and move forward in life. Take help from a friend or suggestion if required. New beginnings are on the cards.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Empress – Time for you to enjoy the result of your hard work. Couples can expect good news. Luck is in your favor.
Angel Message – Be grateful today.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – The Magician – Today tap into your inner qualities to enjoy the outcome of the situation. Listen to yourself. Be careful what you wish today, as everything will manifest.
Angel Message – Trust yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Ace of Cups – Control your emotions. Don’t take any decisions today. Things may get delayed but will work for you. Express yourself well.
Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – The Lovers – Love and Romance is on the cards. New relationships and marriages are on the cards. Good news will come today. Remember you can win anything with love so spread love.
Angel Message – Be humble today.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card- 9 of Swords – Open your eyes and see the world don’t trust other people or their opinion so blindly. Learn to let go of things. Trust yourself more. And always remember to share your feelings with others and express yourself so that you can communicate well.
Angel Message – Be more expressive.
Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Queen of Pentacles – Financially today is a great day. Today is a lucky day for you. Enjoy each and every moment.
Angel Message – Enjoy every moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow and Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Love yourself. Be like a child, carefree and enjoy the moment. Something new is coming your way. Emotionally you will be a little upset but don’t worry its a phase which will be over soon.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card- 3 of Wands – Travel is on the cards. New business opportunity on its way. New people will come into your life. Think twice before you take any decision in your personal front.
Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number - 3
Tarot Card- Queen of Cups – You are blessed with loving energy so spread love. Use your intelligence wisely. Be kind to people. Profits are off the cards.
Angel Message – Be kind.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Don’t trust anyone today. Don’t share your ideas with anyone. People will try to manipulate you but don’t get into that trap.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – 9 of Wands – With your determination you can face everything. You are ready to face any challenges in life. Time for some self-improvement
Angel Message – Work on yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4