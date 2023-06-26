Horoscope Today, June 26: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Bureau

Tarot card – The Magician - Focus on your goals. Time to take major decisions in life. Today if possible clean your space or discard unwanted things.

Angel Message – New beginnings

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Aries

Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest

Angel Message – You need some healing  

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

Taurus

Tarot Card – The Moon - Avoid fights. Don't invest in any project. Emotionally you wil be a little unstable, so don’t take any decisions. Listen to your gut feelings. Healthwise be calm.

Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour

Lucky Color – Yellow   

Lucky Number – 3

Tarot Card - 8 of cups –Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. Save some money

Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's life.

Lucky Color – White    

Lucky Number – 2

Cancer

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Teamwork will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Healthwise avoid overwork

Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings

Lucky Color – Grey  

Lucky Number - 2

Leo

Tarot Card - Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be great full to whatever you have. Healthwise you may have pain in your hands

Angel Message – Express yourself

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

Virgo

Tarot Card – The empress   - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all direction. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all

Angel Message – Follow your passion.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

Libra

Tarot Card - knight of swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couples avoid discussion which will lead to an argument. You may lose some money. Healthwise control your temper

Angel Message – Make the best choice  

Lucky Color – White  

Lucky Number – 6

Scorpio

Tarot Card - 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain.

Angel Message – Discover your courage   

Lucky Color – White        

Lucky Number - 4

Sagittarius

Tarot Card - 8 of Pentacles Invest today a great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Healthwise take some rest

Angel Message – Set your goals    

Lucky Color – Blue       

Lucky Number – 2

Capricorn

Tarot Card – Page of Wands - Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your pressure

Angel Message – Need more clarity in life

Lucky Color  – White        

Lucky Number – 8

Aquarius

Tarot Card - The Emperor   You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Healthwise avoid injury in leg

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Pisces

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 26th of June. You can reach me at - 6000652920

Rj Aaliya