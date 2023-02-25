Horoscope Today, February 25: Know Your Lucky Colour & Number

Pratidin Bureau

Aries

Today, the lucky color is White and the lucky number is 4.

Taurus

Today, your lucky color is pink and your lucky number is 2.

Gemini

Today, your lucky color is Orange and Yellow and your lucky number is 4.

Cancer

Today, your lucky color is Red and Pink and your lucky number is 2.

Leo

Today, your lucky color is Blue and your lucky number is 2.

Virgo

Today, your lucky color is white and your lucky number is 7.

Libra

Today, your lucky color is Greenand your lucky number is 6.

Scorpio

Today, your lucky color is Yellow and your lucky number is 4.

Sagittarius

Today, your lucky color isRed and Yellow and your lucky number is 4.

Capricorn

Today, your lucky color is yellow and your lucky number is 2.

Aquarius

Today, your lucky color is Pink and your lucky number is 8.

Pisces

Today, your lucky color is white and your lucky number is 1.