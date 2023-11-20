Horoscope Today, November 20: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The High Priestess – Today you need to make some major decisions for yourself and others so be neutral. Things which were unclear to you in terms of personal and professional life will be clear now and you can choose a path. New people will show up in life.
Angel Message – Connect with nature.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Ace of Pentacles – Today all your financial issues will be taken care of by the universe. Great time to invest in property. New work or business will show up. Relationships will be at ease. Travel is on the cards. Financially you will get what you desire.
Angel Message – Be happy.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Emperor – Today will be a little hectic for you. You need to take many decisions which may upset your loved ones, but in the long run it will be beneficial for everyone, so have the courage to take it. Don’t be rude or don’t allow your ego to come between relationships.
Angel Message – Go with the flow.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – The High Priestess – Today all you need is balance in your life. Listen to your intuitions and make decisions. Use your inner qualities and abilities to fulfil your job or work. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Many people will show their true color which may bring little unrest in your life but remember it’s just a phase.
Angel Message – Let go of things.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles – Hey love its an amazing day for you. Abundance and happiness will come from all directions so be ready to embrace it. New people will show up. Everything you do it will bring success to you. A couple can expect a child.
Angel Message – Embrace the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Queen of Swords – Today you will be quite busy as many things will come from many directions at the same time. Don’t be rude or angry; take everything with ease. At the end of week, good news will come. Financially you will happy.
Angel Message – Be humble.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Ace of Swords – Today enjoy each and every moment. Finally, you will be getting closure for many things that you have been waiting for. Listen to your inner feelings before making any decisions. New relationships will show up.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 7 of Pentacles – Today all you need is lots of patience in every sector of life. Things will be according to your planning but they are taking a little longer time so have faith. Stay away from negative people. Let go of things.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 10 of Swords – Today be careful, someone very close to you may hurt you. Don’t trust anyone blindly listen to both sides of the story. Avoid fights and arguments. Relationships need a lot of attention and time.
Angel Message – Go with the flow.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number - 6
Tarot Card – 5 of Swords – Today be careful with whom you are dealing in your personal or professional life as people may hurt you, or disturb you so don’t let them override you. Take care of your emotions don’t get angry on small matters. Be clear with your communications. Financially take some time to figure out your future.
Angel Message – Stay focused.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Chariot – Travel is on the cards. You need to balance your life a lot. Manage your personal and professional life. You will get many options so choose wisely especially in terms of your work. Financially you will be balanced.
Angel Message – Stay happy.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot card – 8 of Swords – Today all you need to understand is your true value and abilities. Stop judging yourself and others. Let go of things and let new people and emotions come in. Go with the flow. Be aware of your surroundings.
Angel Message – Anger will only give you more anger so let go of things.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number –1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for November 20. You can reach me at - 6000652920