Horoscope Today, October 1: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Bureau

Tarot card – The Sun – Today is great day for you. Victory is on the cards. Children will bring good news. Time for celebration. Financially it’s a happy day. Good news in all sectors is on its way. Good day to buy property.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –  Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

Aries

Tarot Card – Queen swords – Don’t allow your anger to control you. Don't be rude to anyone try to be humble and grounded as much as you can. Things will be delayed.

Angel Message – Love is universal energy Remember that

Lucky Color – Yellow and white

Lucky Number – 5

Taurus

Tarot Card – 10 Of Wands – You are overburden with thoughts and emotions. Let go things. Time for you to take some rest and let others do their duty. Learn to say NO

Angel Message – Love yourself   

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

Gemini

Tarot Card – 2 of Swords – Open your eyes and see or accept the reality. Don’t be the victim of overthinking.  Don’t let your emotions override you. Do some meditation to calm yourself

Angel Message – Stay Clam

Lucky Color – Green and white

Lucky Number – 5

Cancer

Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Today donate something. Time for you to explore yourself more. New direction is on cards. Travel is on the cards.

 Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Green and Red

Lucky Number – 8

Leo

Tarot Card - 5 Of Pentacles – Be careful with people they may break your trust. Don’t give or take money today. Someone will try to harm your image or hurt you to the core. Financial loss. But remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Angel Message – Be calm

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 5

Virgo

Tarot Card – 3 of Swords - People will hurt you today intentionally or unintentionally so be careful. Today you to think about your actions, don’t hurt anyone with your behavior. Things will be delayed.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

Virgo

Tarot Card – Judgement Today you will receive blessings from your ancestors. All your work will completed successfully. Success is on the cards.  

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color –   White     

Lucky Number – 8

Scorpio

Tarot Card- Ace Of Swords –  New beginnings are on the cards. Emotionally will be very stable. Financially today is a good day. Travel is on the cards.

Angel Message – Love is your energy

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number - 1

Sagittarius

Tarot Card- 8 Of Wands Today is a great day for you. Good news or new beginnings are on the cards. Anything you want you can manifest so be careful with your thoughts and make sure they are positive. Financially it is a great day

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 1

Capricorn

Tarot Card – King of Pentacles– Seek balance in your life. You will be able to convince or manipulate people today. Great day to buy new property

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 8

Aquarius

Tarot Card – Temperance -  Enjoy the moment. Let go of things. New things or changes are on their way. Control your temper. Be helpful. Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7  

Pisces

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 1st of October. You can reach me at - 6000652920

RJ Aaliya