Horoscope Today, October 10: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 3 of Pentacles – Today take help from your family if required. You will receive good news today in terms of your work or studies. It is time to plan your future and also do your manifestations. Donate something to someone.
Angel Message – Stay happy.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The Devil – No self-doubt today; whatever happens, it happens for a reason. Things will take a little longer time to complete so have trust in the process. Avoid arguments and let go of things. Take care of your finance.
Angel Message – Do some meditation.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The High Priestess – Today things will not be clear to you so before making any decisions see all the sides. Don’t jump to any conclusions. Never believe in a one-sided story. Great time for students to go for higher studies. Reflect upon the situation and trust your inner instincts to guide you through it.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The Chariot – Balance your work life and emotions. People will show their true colours. Be neutral in every situation in life; don’t take sides, you may end up creating bad karma. Be humble and speak the truth. Financially check your spending.
Angel Message – Release your pain.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – 4 of Swords – Though it is Monday I want you to take a rest and give some time off to yourself. You are overworked and over-stressed. You will be feeling overwhelmed and mentally overloaded when the issues you are facing are actually not as bad as you believe them to be and there are solutions available. Relax, regroup and contemplate your situation in a calm rational way.
Angel Message – Let go of things.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 2 of Cups – Today things will be going well for you and life should be very harmonious. It is all about unity and love in romantic relationships it can signify harmony and mutual respect and appreciation in friendships and partnerships. Today is all about signifying equality and balance. Today you may find you are popular or sought after in many areas on your life!
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot card – 6 of Swords – Today you will move forward if you are stuck somewhere especially in emotional decisions. Today is all about overcoming hardship, healing, relief and stability so you can expect problems in your life to settle down and things to be much easier to deal with. It can signify feeling lethargic and deflated after coming through a tough time or the calm after the storm.
Angel Message – Be receptive.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 9 of Swords – Today fear and anxiety grip your mind so I suggest you take some rest or time off. You will be feeling overwhelmed and unable to cope with or face situations, problems or just life in general and may have reached your breaking point. Remember you cannot change the past you have no control over the future but you can take care of your present situations so have faith.
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.
Lucky Color – Green and White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Emperor – Today you will feel very grounded. You may need to make decisions on behalf of others. Don’t let your ego overpower you. Be greatful about everything in life. Be calm with your communications. Today use logic over emotion and of the mind over the heart.
Angel Message – Live in the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – Today you may face fights and arguments so be clear with your communications. Don’t let your emotions overpower you. Be true to yourself and take some time off. Trust yourself. Don’t buy anything new.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles – Today is solid in terms of foundations, security and happiness in all areas of your life. Today is a great day to utilise. Be true to yourself. You will get support from your family. Good news is on its way. Financially you will be in a good position.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 7 of Swords – Today be careful with whom you are dealing, people may cheat you. Avoid some people with whom you feel uncomfortable. Let go of things. Don’t take any major or important decisions in life. Stay humble.
Angel Message – Love yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for October 10. You can reach me at - 6000652920.