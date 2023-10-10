Horoscope Today, October 10: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – 4 of Swords – Though it is Monday I want you to take a rest and give some time off to yourself. You are overworked and over-stressed. You will be feeling overwhelmed and mentally overloaded when the issues you are facing are actually not as bad as you believe them to be and there are solutions available. Relax, regroup and contemplate your situation in a calm rational way.

Angel Message – Let go of things.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6