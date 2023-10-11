Horoscope Today, October 11: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 10 Of Swords – Today things will not be in your favor. People whom you trust most will show you a different side of their personality. Don’t trust anyone special in financial dealing. Control your temper and let go of things. Don’t buy any property today. In short, have faith in yourself and learn from your mistakes.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color –Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – Ace OF Pentacles – Today new opportunities will show up and new connections will be established in terms of personal and professional life. Long pending issues will be resolve and will be in your favor. Great time to buy land and gold. Promotions in work and business will be profitable.
Angel Message – Trust divine timing
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 9 of swords – Today things will not be clear to you so before making any decisions see all the sides. Don’t jump to any conclusions. Never believe in a one-sided story. Self-doubt will make things a little difficult Reflect upon the situation and trust your inner instincts to guide you through it. Things around you are not what they appear to be right now.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Two Of Pentacles – Things will be a little confusing today. You need some rest some time off to perform better in life. Sometimes some situations require time and faith so give that and believe in the divine timing. Balance your work life and emotions. Be humble and speak the truth. Financially check your spending.
Angel Message – Release your pain
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Wheel Of Fortune – Today things are happening completely based on your past karma so whatever it is accept it, if it is good be grateful if not learn your lessons. Donate something to someone. Be humble. Focus on your work. Balance your emotions.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot card – Page of swords – Today new energy is entering your life. Things will be changing for the better. I know you will be happy today so whatever you do think about your future consequences. Great day to buy new clothes this will bring new opportunities to your life. Take care of your health.
Angel Message – Be receptive
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Magician – Today you need to balance your life. Work life needs a lot of attention and personal life as well so try to focus and balance it gracefully. Need some time to evaluate your decisions in different sectors. Today is all about concentration, structure, stability and focus is required if you want to make your ideas and dreams a reality
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy
Lucky Color – Green and white
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Today all you need to channel your energy. Control your anger and focus on productive things. New opportunities will show up and new people as well you will feel very grounded. You may need to make decisions on behalf of others. Don’t let ego Be calm with your communications.
Angel Message – Control your temper
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card - The Empress – Today is your day. Plan your future and manifest it. New things will show up. Money blockages will clear. If you are planning to apply for a new job go for it. Great day to start a new business. Just say universe I am ready to receive abundance love luck success in life my life and see the magic.
Angel Message – Be happy and be grateful for everything in life
Lucky Color –Red
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Page Of Cups – Today is a new opportunity that will come and all your past planning will be successful. Receive security and happiness in all areas of your life. Today is a great day to utilize it. Be true to yourself. You will get support from your family. New good news is coming on its way. Financially you will be in good positions. Emotionally stay happy
Angel Message – Believe in yourself
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Fool – Today take a leap of faith. Trust the divine timings. Things will be a little confusing in both personal and professional life but it is clear eventually so don’t panic. Feed something today to dogs or any animals. Moving forward. Financially abundance.
Angel Message – Love Your Self
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 11th of October. You can reach me at - 6000652920