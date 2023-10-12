Horoscope Today, October 12: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Devil – Today avoid doubting yourself. Don’t say anything negative about yourself. Love yourself and give rest to yourself. Don’t travel today to distant place. Avoid fight. Don’t trust anyone blindly.
Angel Message – Take rest or do some meditation.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – Conflict may arise in work workplace or in personal life. Other people's opinion may hurt you but remember without your permission no one can hurt you or make you angry so don’t give your control to others. Be clear with your communications. Stay calm. Time for you say bye to some people who have contributed in your life.
Angel Message – Do some meditation.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Lovers – Today people will seek advice from you. Love energy is around you; use most of it as we all know when we spread love and care we get in double so be that energy. Today plan your future. New opportunity will knock on your door. Single people will meet someone so be ready .
Angel Message – Be kind.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The World – This is one of the best cards in tarot which means abundance and love. Today everything will happen according to you. Your manifestion power is very strong so choose wisely. Don't over think or say anything negative about yourself. Plan your future. Also, spend some time with family. Donate something to needy.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Enjoy the moment. Buy some clothes today it will bring good luck to you. New opportunities will come from all direction. Relax and enjoy your day today. Plans for abroad travel will come. If you’re planning to buy a house or any other property, today is the best day.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Ace of Wands – Today new opportunity will show up. Long pending issues will be resolved. Today try to balance your love and work life. Today you will be receiving payment or money. Financial gain. Today things will be going well for you and life should be very harmonious.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot card – 7 of Swords – Today things will not go according to you. People may hurt you or they may take the credit of your work so be clear with your communication and speak up whenever required. Don’t share your future plans with anyone. Relations need some time and clear what they want from it.
Angel Message – Be receptive.
Lucky Color – Green.
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Judgment – Past issues will be resolved. Past karma will bring solutions to present issues. Give gratitude to your ancestors. Today be careful with whom you are dealing with, people may cheat you. Be clear with your thoughts. Believe in your own calibre.
Angel Message – Remember your attitude.
Lucky Color – Green and White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Temperance – Today things will be balanced and everything will happen according to your planning. Good news will come. Relationships will be harmonious. Children will bring good news to the family. Travel is on the cards. Court cases will be resolved.
Angel Message – Let go of things.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Today your energy will be very high so use that in productive work. Don’t be part of any fight and argument; avoid all that. Make yourself ready for work and give extra effort to it. Non-contributing people will go out of your life. Today if you give you full heart and effort in work and personal life it will be very rewarding in future.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 10 of Cups – Family will bring joy. Reunion with old friends. New people will show up. Today emotionally you will be balanced. Couples who are planning their baby or extension of the family can go for it. Focus on yourself. Enjoy the moment.
Angel Message – Be happy.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Sun – Good news and victory on its way. Do some good karma so that you will have a good future. It can be donating something to the needy or feeding needy people or feeding animals. New opportunity will come. Work life will be rewarding.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a clairvoyant, a tarot reader, and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for October 12. You can reach me at - 6000652920.