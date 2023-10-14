Horoscope Today, October 14: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Magician – Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Things will be in your favour. All you need is to understand your inner strength and apply it in your life. Plan your future and focus on that.
Angel Message – New beginnings.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Take help from others, you cannot do everything alone. Past decisions may affect your present situation so stay calm and deal with it with positivity. Save money. Time for you to take some rest and understand the situation from a neutral point of view.
Angel Message – You need some healing.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon – Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. Others may try to override you and manipulate you so don’t believe anyone blindly, listen to both sides. Avoid buying anything new today. Clean up your space.
Angel Message – Self-courage is the need of the hour.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. Let go of the past and let people explain themselves, don’t jump to any conclusion. Take some time off and also let go of some people from your life.
Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's lives.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Teamwork will bring good luck and finances. Healthwise avoid over working. Planning for future projects is required in either personal or professional space. Don't overdo anything, maintain the balance.
Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings.
Lucky Color – Grey
Lucky Number 2
Tarot Card – Magician – It’s a lucky day and will help you to achieve your goals. Financial gains. Be grateful for whatever you have. Healthwise, you may have pain in your hands.
Angel Message – Express yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Empress – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hardwork. Good time to invest. Abundance from all directions. Healthwise couples may expect a baby and overall good for all.
Angel Message – Follow your passion.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finances. Couples avoid discussion which will lead to argument.You may lose some money. Healthwise control your temper.
Angel Message – Make the best choice.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Healthwise you may have back pain.
Angel Message – Discover your courage.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number - 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles – Invest today, its a great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Healthwise take some rest.
Angel Message – Set your goals.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your blood pressure.
Angel Message – Need more clarity in life.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take a decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Healthwise avoid injury in the leg.
Angel Message – Take a leap of faith.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for October 14. You can reach me at - 6000652920.