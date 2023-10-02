Horoscope Today, October 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – 8 of Swords – Today be careful of manipulative people. Avoid travelling. Someone may break your trust so be alert. Spend less.

Angel Message – Forgive others   

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

Aries

Tarot Card – 2 of swords  Don’t overthink it will affect you. Let go of the past. Emotionally you will little disturbed. Be careful with your own thoughts.

Angel Message – Do some meditation

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

Taurus

Tarot Card – Strength –Long dark phase of your life comes to an end. Use your inner strength to achieve anything today. Trust your gut feelings. Today is a good day for you

Angel Message – Plan your future  

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 8

Gemini

Tarot Card – The Hierophant  – Don’t trust anyone blindly there are always two sides to stories. Time to enjoy the outcome of your hard work. You will be getting positive answers about your work. Financially it’s a ok day

Angel Message – Release your fears

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 6

Cancer

Tarot Card – Death – Bad phase of your life come to an end. New things were coming. Release your fear and anger. Ready for positive change.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

Leo

Tarot Card - Three Of Swords – Be careful with your emotions someone very close will hurt you.Dont get angry and avoid fights. Stay calm

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 9

Virgo

Tarot Card – Ace Of Cups – Today is great day for you. New news and new beginnings on the cards. Emotionally you will be little overwhelmed.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition  

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 5

Libra

Tarot Card - The Moon – Avoid any fights. No travel on cards. Someone will try to harm you emotionally. But a good day for investment.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Green       

Lucky Number – 8

Scorpio

Tarot Card- Ace of Swords – New beginning and work on its way.Great day for investment. Regain your inner strength and trust yourself

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color –Blue      

Lucky Number - 3

Sagittarius

Tarot Card - 3 of Wands – Travel is there today. Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples.  Good day to expand your business. A child will bring happiness to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

Capricorn

Tarot Card – The Magician – Good day for handling finances. Good time to make some decisions. New things will happen to you. New people will come into your life and bring happiness.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 75

Aquarius

Tarot Card - Two Of Pentacles  Today will be little anxious. Don’t take any major decision today. Emotionally you will be little unstable.Be ready for some travel in future.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Orange   

Lucky Number – 3  

Pisces

