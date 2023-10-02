Horoscope Today, October 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 8 of Swords – Today be careful of manipulative people. Avoid travelling. Someone may break your trust so be alert. Spend less.
Angel Message – Forgive others
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 2 of swords – Don’t overthink it will affect you. Let go of the past. Emotionally you will little disturbed. Be careful with your own thoughts.
Angel Message – Do some meditation
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Strength –Long dark phase of your life comes to an end. Use your inner strength to achieve anything today. Trust your gut feelings. Today is a good day for you
Angel Message – Plan your future
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Hierophant – Don’t trust anyone blindly there are always two sides to stories. Time to enjoy the outcome of your hard work. You will be getting positive answers about your work. Financially it’s a ok day
Angel Message – Release your fears
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Death – Bad phase of your life come to an end. New things were coming. Release your fear and anger. Ready for positive change.
Angel Message – Claim the power within
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card - Three Of Swords – Be careful with your emotions someone very close will hurt you.Dont get angry and avoid fights. Stay calm
Angel Message – Do some meditation.
Lucky Color –White
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Ace Of Cups – Today is great day for you. New news and new beginnings on the cards. Emotionally you will be little overwhelmed.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card - The Moon – Avoid any fights. No travel on cards. Someone will try to harm you emotionally. But a good day for investment.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card- Ace of Swords – New beginning and work on its way.Great day for investment. Regain your inner strength and trust yourself
Angel Message – Wait and be patient.
Lucky Color –Blue
Lucky Number - 3
Tarot Card - 3 of Wands – Travel is there today. Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. Good day to expand your business. A child will bring happiness to your life.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – The Magician – Good day for handling finances. Good time to make some decisions. New things will happen to you. New people will come into your life and bring happiness.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 75
Tarot Card - Two Of Pentacles – Today will be little anxious. Don’t take any major decision today. Emotionally you will be little unstable.Be ready for some travel in future.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 3
