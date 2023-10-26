Horoscope Today, October 26: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Bureau
Tarot card – The Magician - Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet old friend. Things will be in your favor. Plan a new trip. You can invest in new business. You can also apply for new job. Today is your day enjoy the moment.
Angel Message – New beginnings
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest. Reconsider your decisions. Don’t buy anything new. Past issues need to address resolve.
Angel Message – You need some healing
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. Health wise be calm. Don’t get into nay fight. Before believe anything go listen to both the sides. You may feel little confused today so don’t take any major decisions.
Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- 8 of cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. Don’t take everything personally let people say what ever they want to. Let go things.
Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's life
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain .Health wise avoid over work . Team work bring glory to you. News will come from distance. Legal issues will resolved.
Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings
Lucky Color – Grey
Lucky Number 2
Tarot Card - Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you too achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be great full to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in hands.
Angel Message – Express your self
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The world - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Take care of your karma whatever you do you will get results of the only. Abundance from all the direction. Health wise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all.
Angel Message – Follow your passion
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card - Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couple avoid discussion which will lead to argument .You may loose some money. Health wise control your temper
Angel Message – Make the best choice
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card - 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain. Avoid party and shopping.
Angel Message – Discover your courage
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number - 4
Tarot Card - 8 of Pentacles – Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest.
Angel Message – Set your goals
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands - Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards. Health wise you need to check your pressure.
Angel Message – Need more clarity in life
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card - The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decision. Avoid taking decision without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in leg.
Angel Message – Take a leap of faith
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
