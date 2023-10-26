Horoscope Today, October 26: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Bureau

Tarot card – The Magician - Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet old friend. Things will be in your favor. Plan a new trip. You can invest in new business. You can also apply for new job. Today is your day enjoy the moment. 

Angel Message – New beginnings

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Aries

Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest. Reconsider your decisions. Don’t buy anything new. Past issues need to address resolve.

Angel Message – You need some healing  

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

Taurus

Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. Health wise be calm. Don’t get into nay fight. Before believe anything go listen to both the sides. You may feel little confused today so don’t take any major decisions.

Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour

Lucky Color – Yellow   

Lucky Number – 3

Gemini

Tarot Card- 8 of cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. Don’t take everything personally let people say what ever they want to. Let go things.

Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's life

Lucky Color – White    

Lucky Number – 2

Cancer

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain .Health wise avoid over work . Team work bring glory to you. News will come from distance. Legal issues will resolved.

Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings

Lucky Color – Grey  

Lucky Number 2

Leo

Tarot Card - Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you too achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be great full to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in hands.

Angel Message – Express your self

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

Virgo

Tarot Card – The world - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Take care of your karma whatever you do you will get results of the only. Abundance from all the direction. Health wise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all.

Angel Message – Follow your passion

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

Libra

Tarot Card - Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couple avoid discussion which will lead to argument .You may loose some money. Health wise control your temper

Angel Message – Make the best choice  

Lucky Color – White  

Lucky Number – 6

Scorpio

Tarot Card - 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain. Avoid party and shopping.

Angel Message – Discover your courage   

Lucky Color – White        

Lucky Number - 4

Sagittarius

Tarot Card - 8 of Pentacles  Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest.

Angel Message – Set your goals    

Lucky Color – Blue       

Lucky Number – 2

Capricorn

Tarot Card – Page of Wands - Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards. Health wise you need to check your pressure.

Angel Message – Need more clarity in life

Lucky Color – White        

Lucky Number – 8

Aquarius

Tarot Card - The Emperor  You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decision. Avoid taking decision without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in leg.

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Pisces

RJ Aaliya