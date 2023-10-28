Horoscope Today, October 28: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Chariot – Today use your inner strength to overcome obstacles. This week people will seek guidance or suggestion from you. Be kind and humble to yourself and other people. Career-wise you can choose engineering, advisor, teacher, etc.
Angel Message – New beginnings and peace.
Lucky Color – Yellow and Green
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Today concentrate on yourself. Time for you to reanalyze your decision. Believe in the universe, good times are about to start. Financially little better but don’t worry, by next week you will get things. If required take help from others to complete your task.
Angel Message – Spend some time with yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – King of Wands – Today you will be very action-oriented. Business will bring new opportunities in your life. Financially you will be very stable. Move on if things don’t work according to you.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Orange and Green
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 4 of Swords – Time for you to take some rest and reset yourself. Travel is on the cards. Spend some time with yourself. Balance your emotions. Financially be careful with your spending.
Angel Message – Connect yourself with nature.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Star – Today your wishes will come true. This week will be balanced and plenty from all directions. This week you will be in a good state of mind. This week share your new ideas in work or business. Financially you will be stable.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number- 9
Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles – There will be abundance in terms of wealth. Take advice from your elders and give them a good listen. You will get good results from your hard work or investment. Pay homage to your ancestors.
Angel Message – Be grateful for everything that you have.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number –1
Tarot Card – Two of wands – Time to travel and enjoy. New business opportunities are on the cards. Promotions at work will bring happiness to your life. A student planning to go outside can now apply or get news of their enrollment. Use you positive and humble nature to conquer the world.
Angel Message – Spread love.
Lucky Color – Red and Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 2 of Cups – This week you will be the centre of love, affection and joy. This week is great in business in partnership. A new person will come into your life. Romantically your partner will be happy with you. Financially cash flow is great, you will be on the receiving end. New beginnings and opportunities knock on the door.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – King of Swords – Today your honesty will bring positivity to your life. Business wise you will be in the profitable side. Use your efficiency to do the work. Don't be rude to anyone. Manage your temper..
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Death – Today something old and a sad phase will be over. Time for some new beginnings. Let your past go. Don’t crib about your past, live in the moment. Surrender yourself to the time. Financially take care of your money, try to save as much as you can.
Angel Message – Control your temper.
Lucky Color – White and Green
Lucky Number – 3 and 9
Tarot Card – 6 of Wands – Victory is on the cards. You will get good results from your hard work. Your hard work and efforts will bring joy and success to your life. Good time to invest. Promotion or salary hike is on the cards.
Angel Message – Set your goals.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Fool – Today will be full of new opportunities and new beginnings. Take a leap of faith and trust yourself. Go with the flow and the universe will support you. Take care of your expenses.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Orange and Red
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for October 28. You can reach me at - 6000652920.