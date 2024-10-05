Horoscope Today, October 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – Ace of Cups – Take care of your emotions. Listen to your elders. Don’t take any decision emotionally. Stay calm. Don’t buy any new property. Travel with care
Angel Message – connect yourself with nature
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Knight of Cups – Today you are very active use your energy wisely. Invitation is on the cards. Learn to say no.
Angel Message – Meditation will bring peace
Lucky Color – red
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – The magician – Today tap into your inner qualities to enjoy the situation's outcome. Listen to yourself. Be careful what you wish today, as everything will manifest.
Angel Message – trust yourself
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Let your past go and also emotion of anger anf fear. Move forward in life. Don’t regret about anything, everything that happened to us in past or will happen to us in future is part of this life embrace it and live this moment. Remember suffering is choice so choose wisely.
Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of swords – Stop or control the habit of over thinking. Don’t be hyper today. Don’t take any decision emotionally. Don’t trust anyone blindly
Angel Message – Meditate and this phase will pass
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card- 6 of Pentacles – Donate something to som. Invest will give you good return. Someone may provide you with gift or you will be rewarded soon. Don’t take any loan today.
Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.
Lucky Color –White
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – 6 of wands – Today is your day. Travel is on the cards. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Victory and success is your frind today.
Angel Message – Enjoy every moment
Lucky Color – Yellow and orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card -Death – Something will come to an end today something related to your life.Control your temper. Say sorry it will heal everything.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Yellow.
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card- King Of swords– You are a very efficient person, use it wisely. Control your temper today. Be kind to everyone.
Angel Message – Be grateful to whatever you have
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number - 3
Tarot Card- King of Pentacles – Today is great day for business deal. Financially you will be stable.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Strength – Today with your love , strength and will power you can manage anything in life. Great day for investment. Stay calm and if required control your temper.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Lovers – Best card of the day. Its great day today enjoy every moment. Spread love. A new relationship is on the cards.
Angel Message – Enjoy every moment
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for October 5. You can reach me at - 6000652920