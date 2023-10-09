Horoscope Today, October 9: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot Card – King Of Swords –
Today all you need is self discipline and self care. Be clear with your thoughts and focus on the work not on the results. In work place things will be little confusing so don’t take side and be clear with your communication. Misunderstanding may create at that time try to talk about it. Personal life needs utmost care.
Angel Message – Stay calm and move forward.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot card – Knight of Wands – Today use your energy wisely and channelized it into different sectors. Focus on your work and yourself. Anything you take in personal or professional life you will be successful. Take action and put your ideas into motions.
Angel Message – Stay focused.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – King of Swords – Today all you need is self-discipline and self-care. Be clear with your thoughts and focus on the work, not on the results. In work place things will be little confusing so don’t take sides and be clear with your communication.
Angel Message – Stay calm and move forward.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Today you might feel you have lost opportunities, chances or things are not going like you planned but it’s just a phase so it will be over very soon have faith. Don’t focus on any negative thing, don’t doubt yourself just have faith on yourself and time.
Angel Message – Trust divine timing.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Knight Of Swords – Today big changes are coming your way so be ready. A new opportunity will show up. Its time for you to take action have faith and focus on what you do. Long pending work will be resolved. Money will come to you easily. Plan your dram projects in personal or professional life.
Angel Message – Reclaim your powers and back to yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number –4
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – New opportunities will come your way. New phase of your life will start now. Dream big and focus on your inner strength. Use your inner strength and ability to complete all your work. You are ready to face any situation is life as a phase of discomfort is over.
Angel Message – Love yourself.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – King Of Cups – Today use your inner power to regain things. Emotional stability .You need to take some decision on be neutral. Take care of your temper and ego. Move forward in life with ease. Negative people may try to rattle you ignore them. Financially not right time to invest anywhere and don’t spend too much money.
Angel Message – Be humble.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Today enjoy each and every moment. Your ancestors blessing are with you. Today going to be very happy and fulfilling. New work or business opportunities will show up. Financially its a great week. Celebrate or spent some time with family.
Angel Message – Stay happy.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Today you will be holding onto past issues relations or situations. There are certain deep emotions which need be be cleared or let go if you don’t do this it will keep coming back to you again an again. Don’t be possessive about people or thing be humble. Set your boundaries and give some time off.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 2 of Pentacles – Today things will be a little confusing so don’t take any major decisions. Focus on your work, not in the consequences. Try to balance different sectors of life. Be flexible. Try to evaluate where you are putting your energy and cut back on what is not necessary in order to maintain a balanced and happy life.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The Hermit – Today you need introspection where you are drawing your attention inwards and looking for answers within. You may find that you need time alone to gain a deeper understanding of yourself, to remove yourself from the daily grind in order to discover your true spiritual self, contemplate your existence, your direction in life or your values.
Angel Message – Move forward.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Sun – Today is your day. You will find that people are drawn to the happy vibes and positive energy you are giving out and you will bring light and joy to everyone and everything you come into contact with. You will be feeling carefree, liberated and self-assured.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot card – Magician – Today you will be in a good mood. Success is on the cards. New people will show up. Invest in your dreams. Past investment will bring good news. Pending issues will be resolved. Financially its great week .
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for October 9.