Horoscope Today, September 25: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Four Of Swords – Though its Monday I want you to take a rest and give some time off to you. Your overworked and over stress. You will be feeling overwhelmed and mentally overloaded when. The issues you are facing are actually not as bad as you believe them to be and there are solutions available. Relax, regroup, and contemplate your situation in a calm rational way. If you leave aside your fears and logically plan for the future, you will find a way forward.

Angel Message – Let go of things

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6