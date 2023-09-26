Horoscope Today, September 26: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Emperor – Today make things clear on your professional front and make some future-oriented decisions. Today take help from your family if required. You will receive good news today in terms of your work or studies. Time to plan your future and also do your manifestations. Donate something to someone. Financially it’s a great day. New people will show up. Also, don’t let your ego come in.
Angel Message – Be clear with your thoughts.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Use your inner strength to overcome obstacles in life. Don’t doubt your decisions. Things will take a little longer time to complete so have trust in the process. Avoid arguments and let go of things. Take care of your finances. Don’t buy anything new today.
Angel Message – Do some meditation
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Three of Cups – Today spend some time with your loved ones. Good news will be on your way or a big deal or project will finalize. Call a distant friend. Let go of all your negative emotions. Today things will not be clear to you so before making any decisions see all the sides.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Two Of Wands – Plan your future. Time for you to make some tough decisions on the work front. Students who are planning to move abroad or planning to go study out of their base should move forward. Travel is on the card. Do some long-term investment. Financially check your spending.
Angel Message – Release your pain
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Ace Of Swords – Be clear with your communication. If your planning to change your job or wanted to invest in new business go for it. New osunity will show up. Relax, regroup and contemplate your situation in a calm rational way. If you leave aside your fears and logically plan for the future, you will find a way forward.
Angel Message – Be ready to embrace new energy
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 9 Of Pentacles – Today you will be receiving payment or money. Financial gain. A New opportunity will show up. Lucky day for you to take up new things. Today things will be going well for you and life should be very harmonious. Today you may find you are popular or sought after in many areas of your life!
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot card – 6 of swords – Today you will move forward if you are stuck somewhere, especially in an emotional decision. Today is all about overcoming hardship, healing, relief and stability so you can expect problems in your life to settle down and things to be much easier to deal with. It can signify feeling lethargic and deflated after coming through a tough time or the calm after the storm. Give some time to yourself. Let time play its role. Have faith
Angel Message – Be receptive
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 7 of Swords – Today be careful with whom you are dealing, people may cheat you. Avoid some people with whom you feel uncomfortable. Let go of things. Don’t make any major or important decisions in life. Stay humble. Don’t take or give any loans today.
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy
Lucky Color – Green and white
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Temperance – Today all your past decisions will bring glory to you. Today you will feel very grounded. You will feel very stable and energetic. Time to make some major decisions in life. Follow your heart. Financial gain. Emotional stability.
Angel Message – Live in the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- 6 Of Pentacles – Today donate something to someone. Clean your space at home and office. Discard old things. Let go of ego and people who have no contribution in life..Trust yourself. Don’t buy anything new.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color –Red
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 6 of cups – Today pay homage or gratitude to your ancestors. Take suggestions if required from your elders. Be true to yourself. Long pending issues will be solved. Finally, in life things will go or come will be according to your planning.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Hierophant – Time for you to see things neutrally. Make some decisions to bring new things into your life. Let go of things. Be humble. Avoids stressful situations. Today be careful with whom you are dealing with, people may cheat you. Avoid some people with whom you feel uncomfortable. Let go of things. Don’t make any major or important decisions in life. Stay humble.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
