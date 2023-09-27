Horoscope Today, September 27: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – Knight Of Cups – Today move forward in life. Your inner strength will bring lot of luck and success to you. New opportunity . Long pending work will resolve. Emotionally you will feel stable. If you have taken money from some one try to return some amount today.
Angel Message – Be happy
Lucky Color –Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Queen of Swords – Today you will be very honest towards yourself and also other person. You will be very clear with your communication. Today you are protected and overcome all issues in life. You will receive constructive criticism and listen to it. Dont suppress pain from past event let it go.
Angel Message – do some meditation
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Three of Wands – Today plan your future . Don’t delay things for your laziness ,be active take the command of your life. Work will bring stability in life. New people will Show up. If you are thinking of starting new business today is good day. Maintain relationships with other people of the family.
Angel Message – Focus on yourself
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Queen Of cups – Today everthing will happen according to you. You manifestion power is very strong so choose wisely . No overthinking or don’t say anything negative about yourself. Plan your future .Time for you take some tough decision in work front. Finacial good day.
Angel Message – Release your pain
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Five Of Swords – Avoid fights and arguments . Don’t take any decision in hurry. Don’t overthink or doubt yourself. Be clear with your communication. Relax, regroup and contemplate your situation in a calm rational way. If you leave aside your fears and logically plan for the future, you will find a way forward.
Angel Message – Stay Calm
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – The Hierophant – Today try to balance your love and work life. Today you will be receiving payment or money. Financial gain. New oppusunity will show up. Today things will be going well for you and life should be very harmonious. Today you may find you are popular or sought after in many areas on your life!
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot card – 6 of Cups – Today people from past will show up. New people will come with new opportunity . Mange your anger and fear . Today you will moving forward if you stuck somewhere specially in a emotional decisions. Today is all about overcoming hardship, healing, relief and stability so you can expect problems in your life to settle down and things to be much easier to deal with.
Angel Message – Be receptive
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 7 of Swords – Today be careful with whom you are dealing, people may cheat you. Avoid some people whom you feel uncomfortable. Let go things. Don’t take any major or important decisions in life. Stay humble. Don’t take or give any loan today.
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy
Lucky Color – Green and white
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Moon – Today all about avoid problematic people. Other people opinion may hurt you but I suggest you to ignore and move on. Don’t take any major decision as far as work is concerned. Avoid journey. No self doubt. Don’t trust anyone blindly..
Angel Message – Let go things
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- Hanged Man – Today re analysis about your decisions. Past unresolved issues may hurt you or put you in dilemma. Today donate something to some one. Clean your space at home and office. Discard old things. Let go ego and people who have no contribution in life..Trust yourself. Don’t buy anything new .
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Ten Of Wands – Today emotionally you will be drained out. Focus on yourself. Give some rest to yourself. Avoid or manage your anger. Be true to yourself. Long pending issues will arise try to solve them as soon as possible.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Hierophant –Time for you to see things neutrally . Take some decisions to bring new things to your life. Let go things. Be humble. Avoids stressful situations. Today be careful with whom you are dealing, people may cheat you. Avoid some people whom you feel uncomfortable. Let go things. Don’t take any major or important decisions in life. Stay humble.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the September 27. You can reach me at - 6000652920