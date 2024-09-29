Horoscope Today, September 29: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Magician - Focus on your goals. Time to take major decisions in life. Today if possible clean your space or discard unwanted things. Do clutter your space.
Angel Message – New beginnings
Lucky Color –yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alones. Save money. Time for you to take some rest. Plan your goals well. Take some rest .
Angel Message – you need some healing
Lucky Color – green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon - Avoid fights. Don't invest in any project. Emotionally you wil be little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. Health wise be calm.
Angel Message – self courage is the need of the hour
Lucky Color –yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- 8 of cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. Save some money
Angel Message – spread love, light and smile in people's life
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Health wise avoid over work
Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings
Lucky Color –grey
Lucky Number 2
Tarot Card- Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you too achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be great full to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in hands
Angel Message – Express your self
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The empress - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all the direction. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all
Angel Message – follow your passion
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card- knight of swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couples should avoid discussion which will lead to argument. You may loose some money. Health wise control your temper
Angel Message – make the best choice
Lucky Color –white
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card- 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain.
Angel Message – Discover your courage
Lucky Color –white
Lucky Number - 4
Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles – Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest
Angel Message – Set your goals
Lucky Color – blue
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands - Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards. Health wise you need to check your pressure
Angel Message – Need more clarity in life
Lucky Color – white.
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card- The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decision. Avoid taking decision without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in leg
Angel Message – Take a leap of faith
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for September 29. You can reach me at - 6000652920