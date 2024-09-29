Horoscope Today, September 29: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – The Magician - Focus on your goals. Time to take major decisions in life. Today if possible clean your space or discard unwanted things. Do clutter your space.

Angel Message – New beginnings

Lucky Color –yellow
Lucky Number – 4

Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alones. Save money. Time for you to take some rest. Plan your goals well. Take some rest .

Angel Message – you need some healing  

Lucky Color – green
Lucky Number – 2

Tarot Card – The Moon - Avoid fights. Don't invest in any project. Emotionally you wil be little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. Health wise be calm.

Angel Message – self courage is the need of the hour

Lucky Color –yellow   
Lucky Number – 3

Tarot Card- 8 of cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. Save some money

Angel Message – spread love, light and smile in people's life

Lucky Color – white    
Lucky Number – 2

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles  - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Health wise avoid over work

Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings

Lucky Color –grey    
Lucky Number 2

Tarot Card- Magician  - It’s a lucky day and help you too achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be great full to whatever you have. Health wise you may have pain in hands

Angel Message – Express your self

Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 7

Tarot Card – The empress - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all the direction. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all

Angel Message – follow your passion

Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6

Tarot Card- knight of swords  – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couples should avoid discussion which will lead to argument. You may loose some money. Health wise control your temper

Angel Message – make the best choice  

Lucky Color –white  
Lucky Number – 6

Tarot Card- 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain.

Angel Message – Discover your courage   

Lucky Color –white        
Lucky Number - 4

Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles – Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest

Angel Message – Set your goals    

Lucky Color – blue       
Lucky Number – 2

Tarot Card – Page of Wands - Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards. Health wise you need to check your pressure

Angel Message – Need more clarity in life

Lucky Color  – white.        
Lucky Number – 8

Tarot Card- The Emperor    You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decision. Avoid taking decision without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in leg

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith

Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1

