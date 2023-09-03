Horoscope Today, September 3: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – The Hierophant – Today you need to make some major decisions for yourself and others so be neutral. Things which were unclear to you in terms of personal and professional life will be clear now and you can choose a path. New people will show up in life. Great time to communicate with a partner or friend who needs attention. Emotionally you will be balanced.
Angel Message – Connect with nature
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 2
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – Ace Of Pentacles – Today all your financially issues will be taken care by the universe. Great time to invest in property. New work or business will show up. Relationships will be at ease. Travel is on the cards. Financially you will get what you desired.
Angel Message – Be happy
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card –THE EMPEROR– Today will be a little hectic for you. You need to take many decisions that may upset your loved one but in the long run it will be beneficial for everyone so have the courage to take it. Don’t be rude or don’t allow your ego to come between relationships. Clear with your communication. Financially so week it will be. Relationships need love and care.
Angel Message – Go with the flow
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 6
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card – The High Priestess – Today all you need is balance in your life. Listen to your intuitions and take a decision. Use your inner qualities and abilities to fulfill your job or work. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Many people will show their true color which may bring little unrest in your life but remember it’s just a phase. Financially take care of your spending and save money. Relationships will be okay.
Angel Message – Let go of things
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number –6
LEO (July 23 - Aug 22)
Tarot Card – 9 Of pentacles – Hey love its an amazing day for you. Abundance and happiness will come from all directions so ready to embrace it. New people will show up. Everything you do it will bring success to you. The couple can expect a child. Financially it is great day utilized it as much as you can.
Angel Message – Embrace the moment
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- Queen of swords – Today you will be quite busy as many things will come from many directions ate the same time. Don’t be rude or angry take everything with ease. At the end of the week, happy news will come. Financially you will be happy. Avoid fights with family members. Relationships need love and care.
Angel Message – Be humble
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 8
LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – Ace of Swords – Today enjoy each and every moment. Finally you will be getting closure of many things that you are waiting for so long. Listen to your inner feelings before making any decisions. New relationships will show up. Financially you need to plan your future, Relationships need attention.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number – 3
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card – 7 Of Pentacles – Today all you need is lots of patience in every sector of life. Things will be according to your planning but they are taking a little longer time so have faith. Financially don’t give money to anyone. Stay away from negative people. Let go of things.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 8
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- 10 Of Swords – Today be careful someone very close to you may hurt you. Don’t trust anyone blindly listen to both sides of the story. Avoid fights and arguments. Financially check your finances, don’t give money to anyone. Relationships need lot of attention and time.
Angel Message – go with the flow
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number - 6
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card – 5 of swords – Today be careful with whom you are dealing in personal or professional life. People may hurt you, or disturb you so don’t let them override you. Take care of your emotions don’t get angry on small matters. Be clear with your communications. Financially take some time to figure out your future. Relationships need clear communication.
Angel Message – Stay focused
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 9
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – The Chariot – Travel is on the cards. You need to balance your life a lot. Manage your personal and professional life. You will get many options so choose wisely, especially in terms of your work. Financially you will be balanced. Relationships will be okay.
Angel Message – Stay happy
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20) –
Tarot card – 8 Of swords – Today all you need to understand is your true value and abilities that you have. Stop judging yourself and others. Let go of things and let new people and emotions come in. Go with the flow. Be aware of your surroundings. Financially be careful where you spend your money. Relationships need clear communication.
Angel Message – Anger will only give you more anger so let go things
Lucky Color – white
Lucky Number –1
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, a clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love, and peace.