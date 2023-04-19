Must Visit Heritage Sites In Assam For History Buffs

Pratidin Time
Apart from its vibrant culture, natural beauty, rich wildlife, and serene environment, Assam is also known for its glorious past dating back to the 10th century AD. A place with such vibrant history will only have the best of heritage. Here is a list of heritage sites in Assam for history buffs to visit and get acquainted with these famous monuments.
Also called Kareng Ghor, this monument is a must visit for curious travelers as it is the testament of Assamese culture. It was constructed between 1751 AD and 1769 AD by the great Ahom Swargadeo Rajeswar Singha and used by the royal of Assam as their residence. In times of crisis, the two tunnels and three underground floors in this building served as emergency evacuation for the King and the army. Notably, it is the largest building among all Ahom monuments in the world.
Rang Ghar is one of the oldest surviving amphitheaters in Asia, and is widely regarded as the ‘Colosseum of the East’. The monument dates back to 1746 AD when Ahoms were the rulers of the state. It is of much historical importance in Assam as it reflects the architectural precision and grandeur of the past. In 2007, Rang Ghar served as the logo for the 33rd National Games held in Assam.
Located in the largest river islet, Majuli, Satras are institutional centers and was founded by the father of Assamese culture, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. They have been associated with the Ekasarana tradition of Vaishnavism and date back to the 16th century. Satras are large prayer halls facing a shrine and are encompassed by bathing tanks and dormitories for monks. The first Satra was founded in the 15th century.
Hajo Powa Mecca basically means a quarter of Mecca as Muslims believe that the fountain of this Mecca was laid from the soil brought from the holy Mecca, making it one of the most religious historical places in Assam. It was built by Mir Lutufullah-i-Shiraji under the rule of Shah Jahan in 1657. Not only devotees, the place attracts history buffs and regular tourists as well.
Charaideo is said to be the capital of the Ahom dynasty and was built by Sukapha, the founder of the dynasty. Located about 28 km away from Sivasagar town, the place served as the burial ground of several Ahom kings and queens. Around 42 tombs of kings and queens can be witnessed atop the hill which are made of stone and bricks, showcasing how Ahoms used to live back then. It is also called the Pyramids of Assam as it resembles the architecture of the pyramids in Egypt.
It is pertinent to mention that Surya Pahar is one of the lesser-known historical places in Assam that history buffs must be acquainted with. Also referred to as an Archaeologist’s Gold Mine, the place holds major historical as well as religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. People believe that the place has many stories, mysteries, and treasures that remain unexplored. Things that have been found at the site till now have been put up on display at a local museum.
Located in Mohbandha near Jorhat, the monument was built in honor of Sukapha or Siu-Ka-Pha, the first Ahom king of Assam. Sukapha was instrumental in uniting the tribal and non-tribal people of the area, hence Sukapha Samannay Kshetra was built in his honor to preserve his remarkable leadership as a King.
Khaspur was once the capital of the Kachari kings in medieval times. It is an important historical site in Assam that exhibits the rich cultural heritage of the state and the glory of which can be seen in its ruins today. The site is famous for its Kachari Fort, which served as the royal seat of the Kachari Dynasty. The monument dates back to the 18th century and was ruled by the Dimasa Kachari when the Koch king died without an heir.