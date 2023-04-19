Must Visit Heritage Sites In Assam For History Buffs

Charaideo – Assam Pyramids

Charaideo is said to be the capital of the Ahom dynasty and was built by Sukapha, the founder of the dynasty. Located about 28 km away from Sivasagar town, the place served as the burial ground of several Ahom kings and queens. Around 42 tombs of kings and queens can be witnessed atop the hill which are made of stone and bricks, showcasing how Ahoms used to live back then. It is also called the Pyramids of Assam as it resembles the architecture of the pyramids in Egypt.