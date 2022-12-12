Maria Telkes: Google Doodle Celebrates 'The Sun Queen'

Google has created a special doodle to celebrate the 122nd birthday of solar energy scientist Maria Telkes today (Monday)

Maria Telkes | Pratidin Time

Maria Telkes has made significant contributions to the field of solar energy. Mara Telques is known as Solar Queen due to her work and achievements.

Who Was Maria Telkes?

Mária Telkes was a biophysicist, scientist, and inventor of Hungarian and American descent who worked on solar energy technologies. She passed away on December 2, 1995.

Maria Telkes invented a solar distillation device during World War II— that was included in military emergency medical kits and saved the lives of downed airmen and torpedoed sailors.

Maria Telkes Achievements

In 1953, Maria Telkes transferred to the New York University College of Engineering, where she continued her work on solar energy research.

Maria Telkes spent several years in industry as the director of solar energy at the Curtiss-Wright Company.

