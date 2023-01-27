Top 10 Natural Wonders of the World

Pratidin Bureau
A massive canyon carved by the Colorado River over millions of years, known for its vibrant colors and diverse geologic features.
The largest coral reef system in the world, home to an abundance of marine life and colorful coral.
The highest mountain in the world, standing at 29,029 feet (8,848 meters) and a popular destination for climbers.
One of the world's largest and most spectacular waterfalls, known for its incredible size and powerful roar.
The largest tropical rainforest in the world, known for its incredible biodiversity and home to thousands of species of plants and animals.
A natural light display in the Earth's sky, predominantly seen in the high-latitude regions (around the Arctic and Antarctic)
A volcano that emerged from a cornfield in 1943 and last erupted in 1952
An archipelago of 26 atolls and more than 1,000 coral islands, known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life.
A group of volcanic islands known for its unique and diverse wildlife, including giant tortoises and a variety of bird species.
A group of trees known for their enormous bulbous trunks and long lifespan, often considered as the most iconic species of the island.