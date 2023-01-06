10 Most Famous Paintings of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
A portrait painted by Leonardo da Vinci in the early 16th century. It is famous for the enigmatic smile on the woman's face and is one of the most valuable paintings in the world.
A landscape painted by Vincent van Gogh in 1889. It is famous for its vibrant, swirling skies and is one of van Gogh's most famous works.
A mural painting by Leonardo da Vinci that depicts the final meal Jesus shared with his disciples before his death. It is a highly influential work of art and is one of the most famous paintings in the world.
A surrealist painting by Salvador Dali, famous for its melting clocks and dreamlike imagery.
A series of frescoes painted by Michelangelo in the early 16th century. It is famous for its detailed and elaborate depiction of scenes from the Bible, including the story of Adam and Eve and the story of Noah.
A painting by Botticelli from the 1480s. It depicts the goddess Venus emerging from the sea, and is considered one of the masterpieces of the Renaissance.
A painting by Edvard Munch from 1893. It is famous for its depiction of a person screaming in terror, and has become one of the most iconic images of the modern era.
A painting by Pablo Picasso that depicts the bombing of the Spanish town of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War. It is a powerful and poignant work that has become a symbol of the horrors of war.
A painting by Rembrandt from the 1640s. It is a group portrait that is famous for its use of light and shadow, and is one of Rembrandt's most famous works.
A painting by Gustav Klimt from 1908. It depicts a couple embracing, and is famous for its golden, ornate style and sensual subject matter.