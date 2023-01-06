Most Expensive Houses in the World (Including One in India)

Buckingham Palace

Located in London, UK, Buckingham Palace is the residence of the British monarchy and is worth an estimated $1.55 billion. It has 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms.

Antilla

Located in Mumbai, India, Antilla is a 27-story skyscraper owned by businessman Mukesh Ambani. It is worth an estimated $1 billion and has over 400,000 square feet of living space, including a ballroom, a health club, a theater, and several luxury amenities.

Villa Leopolda

Located in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France, the Villa Leopolda is worth an estimated $750 million. It was built in 1902 and has over 50 acres of gardens, a swimming pool, a helicopter pad, and a movie theater.

The Pinnacle

Located in Montana, USA, The Pinnacle is a ski resort worth an estimated $155 million. It has over 10,000 square feet of living space and features a heated driveway, a ski valet, and a home theater.

Fair Field

Located in Sagaponack, New York, Fair Field is a mansion worth an estimated $248.5 million. It has over 62 acres of land, a bowling alley, a basketball court, and a pool with a pool house.