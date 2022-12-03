Argentina vs Australia: Head to Head, Prediction, live-streaming Details in India

Pratidin Bureau
Argentina and Australia will face off in the second Round of 16 match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Argentina topped Group C with two victories and a loss while Australia finished second in Group D.
Seven matches between Argentina and Australia have already been played, including two world cups. Argentina had a record of five victories, one defeat, and one tie.
While Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will be crucial in this game, Lionel Messi will be a significant player for Argentina.
On December 4 at 3:30 AM (Indian time), the Argentina vs. Australia game will take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
Argentina vs. Australia will be shown live on Sports18 and Jio Cinema's app and website.
Argentina will win 2-0 and score at least twice. Lionel Messi will probably score one goal.