Argentina vs Australia: Head to Head, Prediction, live-streaming Details in India

Pratidin Bureau

Argentina and Australia will face off in the second Round of 16 match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Overview

Argentina topped Group C with two victories and a loss while Australia finished second in Group D.

Head-to-Head

Seven matches between Argentina and Australia have already been played, including two world cups. Argentina had a record of five victories, one defeat, and one tie.

Key Players

While Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will be crucial in this game, Lionel Messi will be a significant player for Argentina.

Date, Time & Venue

On December 4 at 3:30 AM (Indian time), the Argentina vs. Australia game will take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Live-streaming Details

Argentina vs. Australia will be shown live on Sports18 and Jio Cinema's app and website.

Prediction

Argentina will win 2-0 and score at least twice. Lionel Messi will probably score one goal.