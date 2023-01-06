Bowlers Who Have Never Bowled A No-Ball In Their Career

Pratidin Bureau
There have been several bowlers in cricket history who have never bowled a no ball in their career. Here are a few examples:
He played a total of 131 Test matches and 225 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, scoring 5,248 runs and taking 434 wickets in Tests and 3,783 runs and 253 wickets in ODIs.
He played a total of 102 Test matches and 116 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for England, scoring 5,200 runs and taking 383 wickets in Tests and 1,173 runs and 145 wickets in ODIs.
He played a total of 88 Test matches and 175 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan, scoring 3,807 runs and taking 362 wickets in Tests and 3,709 runs and 182 wickets in ODIs.
He played a total of 70 Test matches and 63 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia, taking 355 wickets in Tests and 103 wickets in ODIs.
He played a total of 79 Test matches and 1 One Day International (ODI) for the West Indies, taking 309 wickets in Tests and 1 wicket in ODIs.