FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals: Qualified Teams, Fixtures & Venues

Pratidin Bureau
The FIFA World Cup 2022 produced some spectacular results. In the tournament's group stages, no team won all three matches.
The Round of 16 matches for Qatar 2022 began on November 3. Following an exciting Round of 16, eight teams have advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal round.
Argentina, Netherlands, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco, and Portugal made it through the Round of 16 and into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
December 9: Croatia vs Brazil - Education City Stadium (8:30 PM IST)
December 10: Netherlands vs Argentina - Lausail Stadium (12:30 AM IST)
December 10: Morocco vs Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium (8:30 PM IST)
December 11: England vs France - Al Bayt Stadium (12:30 AM IST)
The semifinal will feature the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.