FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals: Qualified Teams, Fixtures & Venues

Pratidin Bureau

The FIFA World Cup 2022 produced some spectacular results. In the tournament's group stages, no team won all three matches.

World Cup 2022 Round of 16 

The Round of 16 matches for Qatar 2022 began on November 3. Following an exciting Round of 16, eight teams have advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal round.

Teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

Argentina, Netherlands, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco, and Portugal made it through the Round of 16 and into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter-final - Full Fixture

Croatia vs Brazil

December 9: Croatia vs Brazil - Education City Stadium (8:30 PM IST)

Netherlands vs Argentina

December 10: Netherlands vs Argentina - Lausail Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

Morocco vs Portugal

December 10: Morocco vs Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium (8:30 PM IST)

England vs France

December 11: England vs France - Al Bayt Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

What is on the line?

The semifinal will feature the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.