FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Latest Updates, Teams, Venue, Indian Timings

Pratidin Bureau
After a thrilling adventure for multiple teams, the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals came to a thrilling finale.
Despite the world cup's numerous surprises, four teams have emerged as qualified for the semi-finals, which will choose the two teams for the championship.
The semi-finals include four teams: France, Croatia, Argentina, and Morocco.
The Lusail Stadium will host Croatia and Argentina's World Cup semifinal game on Tuesday.
The Atlas Lions (Morocco) and France will face in a World Cup semi final match
The first semifinal between Croatia and Argentina will take place at the Lusail Stadium on December 14 at 0:30 AM IST. While Morocco and France will square off in the second semi-final on Thursday, December 15 at 00:30 AM IST at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup matches on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Semifinal will be broadcast on the Jio Cinema app and website.