FIFA World Cup Winners List From 1970-2022

Brazil

Year- 1970

Runners-up- Italy

Host country- Mexico

FIFA World Cup Winners 1970 Brazil | Pratidin Time

Germany

Year- 1974

Runners-up- Netherlands

Host country- West Germany

FIFA World Cup Winners 1974 Germany | Pratidin Time

Argentina

Year- 1978

Runners-up- Netherlands

Host country- Argentina

FIFA World Cup Winners 1978 Argentina | Pratidin Time

Italy

Year- 1982

Runners-up- Germany

Host country- Spain

FIFA World Cup Winners 1982 Italy | Pratidin Time

Argentina

Year- 1986

Runners-up- Germany

Host country- Maxico

FIFA World Cup Winners 1986 Argentina | Pratidin Time

Germany

Year- 1990

Runners-up- Argentina

Host country- Italy

FIFA World Cup Winners 1990 Germany | Pratidin Time

Brazil

Year- 1994

Runners-up- Italy

Host country- United States

FIFA World Cup Winners 1994 Brazil | Pratidin time

France

Year- 1998

Runners-up- Brazil

Host country- France

FIFA World Cup Winners 1998 France | Pratidin Time

Brazil

Year- 2002

Runners-up- Germany

Host country- South Korea, Japan

FIFA World Cup Winners 2002 Brazil | Pratidin Time

Italy

Year- 2006

Runners-up- France

Host country- Germany

FIFA World Cup Winners 2006 Italy | Pratidin Time

Spain

Year- 2010

Runners-up- Netherlands

Host country- South Africa

FIFA World Cup Winners 2010 Spain | Pratidin Time

Year- 2014

Runners-up- Argentina

Host country- Brazil

FIFA World Cup Winners 2014 Germany | Pratidin Time

France

Year- 2018

Runners-up- Croatia

Host country- Russia

FIFA World Cup Winners 2018 France | Pratidin Time

Argentina

Year- 2022

Runners-up- France

Host country- Qatar

FIFA World Cup Winners 2022 Argentina | Pratidin Time