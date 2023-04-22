IPL 2023: Preview of LSG Vs GT

Pratidin Time
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a thrilling encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) that will take place on Saturday from 3.30 pm in Lucknow's Ekana Sportz City.
One of the uncapped players, Abhinav Manohar is known to have a reputation of big hits. In his last match, he scored 27 runs off 13 balls. Observing his performance this time will give IPL lovers a clearer insight into his playing ability
The Australian all-rounder is a key component for LSG as they look to make a mark in their second IPL season. The right-handed batsman and bowler, who is known for his ability to go big in the death overs, will be looking to live up to his reputation in today's match.
David Miller has played 109 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 2551 runs, with an average of 38.07. He has also slammed 1 century and 12 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score.
Khan made his IPL debut in 2022 and has played 9 matches to date in his IPL career and he took 14 wickets, with an average of 14.07, conceding nearly 5.97 runs per over with a best individual figure of 4/16.
Shubman Gill is an all-rounder from Firozpur, Jharkhand and bats right-handed and bowls off-spin. He has played 79 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 2128 runs, with an average of 33.25. He has also slammed 16 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 96 runs..
Krunal Pandya is an all-rounder from Ahmedabad and bats left handed and bowls orthodox. He has played 104 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 1406 runs, with an average of 22.32.
The Indian Premier League 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Who do you think will win today?