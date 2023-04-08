IPL 2023: Preview of MI Vs CSK

Pratidin Time
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are all set to play each other for the first time in the 16th edition of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma has etched his name as the most successful captain in the IPL with five trophies. Rohit Sharma holds the record for hitting most sixes in IPL among the Indian players. Fans will be looking forward for his best performance in today's match.
The batting powerhouse MS Dhoni has played 236 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 5004 runs, with an average of 39.09. Fans are filled with anticipation and excitement at the prospect of seeing him.
Dewald Brevis has played 7 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 161 runs, with an average of 23.00. With his highest IPL score being 49 runs. His fans are eagerly anticipating the moment when they can see him perform on the ground.
England’s Test Captain and star all-rounder, Ben Stokes played 45 IPL matches and scored 935 runs in 44 Innings. Are you excited to see him on the ground today?
With exceptional skills in striking the ball with incredible power, Jofra Archer is a complete package. Team MI is counting on his exceptional abilities to deliver outstanding performances and help the team achieve its goals.
A versatile left-handed batter and an aggressive off-break bowler, Moeen Ali made 952 runs in 46 matches at an average of 23.22.Will he be able to bring victory to his team today?
Mumbai Indians will be facing Chennai Super Kings today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With Dhoni, who's known for his succesful run for the national team on the other side, will MI claim their victory in the match?