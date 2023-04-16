IPL 2023: Preview of MI Vs KKR

Pratidin Time
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will host two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd game of the ongoing 16th edition of the IPL 2023 on April 16, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
N. Tilak Varma, the elegant left-hand batsman from Hyderabad has has played 17 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 544 runs, with an average of 41.85.
Stiching the loopholes in his batting with mentor Abhishek Nayar at the KKR Academy during the off-season, the team is certainly hopeful of some great performances from him this season.
Dewald Brevis has played 7 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 161 runs, with an average of 23.00. With his highest IPL score being 49 runs
Rana, a right-arm pacer from Delhi, joined the KKR unit for Rs 20 Lakh replacing injured Rasikh Salam.
Jofra Archer brings in the Caribbean flavour and his wicket celebrations have also made him very popular. Will he be able to bring victory to his team today?
Sunil Narine’s batting exploits have come to the fore of late more than his bowling. Narine redeemed himself back with his batting capabilities when he was promoted as an opener by KKR. He gave blazing starts to his side and became a threat to the opposition in the early part of the innings.
Mumbai have won one out of three games so far, and the only win came in the last game against the Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have played four games so far, winning and losing two matches each.