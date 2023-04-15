IPL 2023: Preview of RCB vs DC

Pratidin Time
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium at 3:30 pm today.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been in sublime form in the ongoing tournament. In three matches of the IPL 2023 season, the skipper has smashed 175 runs at a strike rate of 173.26.
RCB signed New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for batter Will Jacks for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Michael joined the RCB at his base price of Rs 1 Crore.
The spin bowling all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2013. He was the second highest-wicket taker in 2014 with 15 wickets and had a decent run in 2015.
DC’s left-handed batsman has scored 209 runs from four matches at an average of 52.25 and a strike-rate of 114.84. He is also the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.
In Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals’ bowler Nortje can prove to be lethal with the ball because he can generate extra pace and bounce to trouble the batters.
Delhi Capital's handling of Axar Patel in IPL 2023 has been interesting, to say the least. He came out to bat at No.8 in DC's opener against LSG, batted at No.7 in the next match against GT, and was promoted to No.4 against RCB.
RCB is currently placed in the 7th position with a win and two defeats in this IPL season. While DC suffered four straight defeats in their IPL 2023 campaign.