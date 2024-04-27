IPL 2024: 6th Placed Delhi Take On 9th Placed Mumbai

Pratidin Time
Delhi Capitals, who are sixth on the IPL points table take on ninth placed Mumbai Indians in today's encounter. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium and will begin at 3:30 pm.
Rishabh Pant has been showing everyone how well his recovery has gone and has slowly amassed 342 in the IPL so far. Can he now take his team to the playoffs?
Stubbs was brought in for his explosive batting and has shone occasionally with a 71 not out against MI earlier a highlight. He needs to get going more for DC to find success.
10 wickets in nine matches so far for Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2024 shows its been a steady going. However, a real step-up is needed for a collective push to playoff places.
Rohit Sharma took time to find his feet going on to smash a ton against CSK. His two outings since have not been great. He needs to step up soon for MI to harbour any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.
Varma has been scoring runs at an average of 45 in this IPL and has amassed 273 runs so far. He is set to beat his previous season's tally highlighting his progress. MI would however hope he adds more high scores to his game.
After a splendid World Cup campaign, Coetzee was snapped up by MI ahead of IPL 2024 and he has fared well so far with 12 wickets in eight matches. Fans will hope he keeps producing the goods.
One of the oldest rivalries in the IPL will be revived again with Delhi winning 15 and Mumbai 19 in the 34 times they have squared off. Who will take the win this time?