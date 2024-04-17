IPL 2024: Can DC Pick Themselves Up Against GT Tonight?

Pratidin Time
Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals in a bottom-half-of-the-table clash in the IPL today. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm.
226 runs in six outings underlines how Sai Sudharsan has been quietly performing for the team even as GT has failed to put a strong showing in the IPL this season.
The prodigal Afghan spinner took the IPL by storm in his debut season. Now in his second stint, he is yet to pick up from where he left off as his three wickets in four matches rightly show.
It's a shame that Rashid Khan is still marked a bowler on the IPL official website as his contributions with the bat over the years in the IPL have proved very useful. So much so that even with six wickets in six matches, he seems to have underperformed as his batting stats don't quite add up.
The all-rounder has not quite been at his best this IPL season and his return of four wickets in six outings is paltry for his standards. Fans will hope he brings his A-game out tonight.
Rishabh Pant has been building on his return to action with some good knocks. Captaining the side, can he turn the fortunes in the second half of IPL 2024?
By the standards the veteran has set in the IPL over the years, this has been way off his mark. Perhaps, age is catching up with Warner, but fans will definitely want him to show his best in the coming matches.
Gujarat holds the upper hand in terms of head-to-head results in this particular fixture in the IPL with two wins compared to one for Delhi in the three matches they played.